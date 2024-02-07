Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $462.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.8%, or $37.2 million , from $425.5 million in the same period of 2022.



for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 8.8%, or , from in the same period of 2022. Net income was $108.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 36.0%, or $61.3 million , from $170.2 million in the same period of 2022.



for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 36.0%, or , from in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $201.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 3.6%, or $6.9 million , from $194.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $459.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.5%, or $39.7 million , from $419.6 million in the same period of 2022.



operations were for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.5%, or , from in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $220.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 6.5%, or $13.4 million , from $206.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Full Year Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $1.72 billion in 2023, an increase of 3.6%, or $60.3 million , from $1.66 billion in 2022.



in 2023, an increase of 3.6%, or , from in 2022. Net income was $337.8 million in 2023, a decrease of 13.5%, or $52.6 million , from $390.4 million in 2022.



in 2023, a decrease of 13.5%, or , from in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $746.0 million in 2023, an increase of 0.3%, or $2.1 million from $743.9 million in 2022.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $1.71 billion in 2023, an increase of 3.6%, or $58.9 million , from $1.65 billion in 2022.



operations were in 2023, an increase of 3.6%, or , from in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $818.8 million in 2023, an increase of 0.7%, or $6.0 million , from $812.8 million in 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 were $137.6 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter was $3.4 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the first quarter of 2024. The dividend will be payable on March 29, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2024.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.25 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $27.3 million, approximately $15.8 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.5 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Special Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per Class A common share. The dividend will be payable on March 4, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2024.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $1.00 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $109.3 million, approximately $63.3 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $46.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 2244930. A replay of the call will be available from today through February 14, 2024 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, demolition costs, preopening and development, business innovation and technology enhancements, contract termination costs and non-routine items), asset impairment, interest expense, net, provision for income tax and other.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Resort & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Fremont and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 301,660

$ 283,265

$ 1,132,154

$ 1,126,058 Food and beverage 85,071

73,813

313,619

283,067 Room 52,236

44,385

183,103

164,502 Other 23,542

21,597

94,403

87,089 Management fees 205

2,410

807

3,070 Net revenues 462,714

425,470

1,724,086

1,663,786 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 81,946

71,228

293,993

279,537 Food and beverage 66,050

58,532

244,786

224,903 Room 14,636

13,211

55,064

52,017 Other 8,084

8,641

32,549

32,258 Selling, general and administrative 96,659

84,984

374,494

353,043 Depreciation and amortization 36,168

31,057

132,536

128,368 Write-downs and other, net (12,792)

(63,747)

31,976

(47,660) Asset impairment -

-

-

80,018

290,751

203,906

1,165,398

1,102,484 Operating income 171,963

221,564

558,688

561,302 Earnings from joint ventures 802

791

3,095

3,469 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 172,765

222,355

561,783

564,771















Other expense:













Interest expense, net (48,725)

(40,180)

(181,023)

(129,889) Income before income tax 124,040

182,175

380,760

434,882 Provision for income tax (15,124)

(11,958)

(42,984)

(44,530) Net income 108,916

170,217

337,776

390,352 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 52,617

78,462

161,772

184,895 Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 56,299

$ 91,755

$ 176,004

$ 205,457















Earnings per common share:













Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.97

$ 1.59

$ 3.04

$ 3.48 Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.95

$ 1.49

$ 2.94

$ 3.36















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 58,053

57,547

57,875

58,976 Diluted 103,139

102,859

103,217

104,663















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ 1.25

$ 1.00

$ 2.00

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $ 459,365

$ 419,647

$ 1,709,951

$ 1,651,048 Native American management -

2,207

-

2,207 Reportable segment net revenues 459,365

421,854

1,709,951

1,653,255 Corporate and other 3,349

3,616

14,135

10,531 Net revenues $ 462,714

$ 425,470

$ 1,724,086

$ 1,663,786















Net income $ 108,916

$ 170,217

$ 337,776

$ 390,352 Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 36,168

31,057

132,536

128,368 Share-based compensation 5,158

4,716

19,673

17,515 Write-downs and other, net (12,792)

(63,747)

31,976

(47,660) Asset impairment -

-

-

80,018 Interest expense, net 48,725

40,180

181,023

129,889 Provision for income tax 15,124

11,958

42,984

44,530 Other -

20

-

866 Adjusted EBITDA $ 201,299

$ 194,401

$ 745,968

$ 743,878















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $ 220,268

$ 206,864

$ 818,820

$ 812,849 Native American management -

4,639

-

1,071 Corporate and other (18,969)

(17,102)

(72,852)

(70,042) Adjusted EBITDA $ 201,299

$ 194,401

$ 745,968

$ 743,878

