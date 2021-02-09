Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

During the fourth quarter the Company continued to execute on its phased reopening program, and operated its first-to-reopen properties of Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station, together with its Wildfire properties and the Graton Casino Resort.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Net revenues were $343.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 25.5%, or $117.4 million , from $460.8 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the on-going impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 25.5%, or , from for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the on-going impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income was $49.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $42.8 million , from $6.8 million for the same period of 2019.

for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of , from for the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $150.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.4%, or $12.9 million , from $137.6 million in the same period of 2019.

Full Year Results:

For the full year, net revenues were $1.2 billion in 2020, a decrease of 36.3% or $674.1 million, from $1.9 billion in 2019, primarily due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full year, net loss was $174.5 million in 2020, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million in 2019, primarily due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $368.5 million in 2020, compared to $509.0 million in 2019. The decrease in year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $316.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 27.8%, or $121.8 million , from $437.9 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

operations were for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 27.8%, or , from in the same period of 2019, primarily due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $137.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 5.5%, or $7.1 million , from $129.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Native American Management

Adjusted EBITDA from Native American operations was $24.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 24.9% increase from $19.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 were $121.2 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter was $2.9 billion.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 9879257. A replay of the call will be available from today through February 16, 2021 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations excluding non-cash expenses, financing costs, and other non-operational or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA includes net (loss) income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other charges, net (including net losses on asset disposals, severance, redevelopment and preopening expenses, business innovation and technology enhancements), interest expense, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, (benefit) provision for income tax and other.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos managed Graton Resort & Casino in northern California through February 5, 2021.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the duration of the closure of the Company's properties that have not yet reopened; the impact and cost of new operating procedures implemented at the Company's properties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of actions that the Company has undertaken to reduce costs and improve efficiencies to mitigate losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies (including the current government-mandated operational restrictions); risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating revenues:













Casino $240,514

$255,783

$ 764,255

$ 984,253 Food and beverage 43,728

110,818

192,899

481,558 Room 19,400

46,750

87,035

192,305 Other 13,989

26,123

56,279

106,773 Management fees 25,778

21,312

81,977

91,645 Net revenues 343,409

460,786

1,182,445

1,856,534 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 60,380

91,182

232,939

351,043 Food and beverage 40,697

104,738

195,963

465,505 Room 11,141

20,030

49,363

81,064 Other 5,424

12,719

23,034

52,329 Selling, general and administrative 78,648

98,932

324,644

416,355 Depreciation and amortization 57,636

57,598

231,391

222,211 Write-downs and other charges, net 10,849

15,455

36,522

82,026

264,775

400,654

1,093,856

1,670,533 Operating income 78,634

60,132

88,589

186,001 Earnings from joint ventures 809

447

1,097

1,928 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 79,443

60,579

89,686

187,929















Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net (28,629)

(37,743)

(128,465)

(156,679) Gain (loss) on extinguishment/modification of debt, net 5

(19,637)

240

(19,939) Change in fair value of derivative instruments (222)

1,868

(21,590)

(19,467) Other (71)

(81)

(333)

(315)

(28,917)

(55,593)

(150,148)

(196,400) Income (loss) before income tax 50,526

4,986

(60,462)

(8,471) (Provision) benefit for income tax (896)

1,858

(114,081)

1,734 Net income (loss) 49,630

6,844

(174,543)

(6,737) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 19,920

2,015

(24,146)

(3,386) Net income (loss) attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 29,710

$ 4,829

$(150,397)

$ (3,351)















Earnings (loss) per common share:













Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.42

$ 0.07

$ (2.13)

$ (0.05) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.39

$ 0.05

$ (2.13)

$ (0.05)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 70,856

69,685

70,542

69,565 Diluted 117,149

116,778

70,542

69,565















Dividends declared per common share $ -

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.40

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $316,192

$437,942

$1,094,442

$1,758,760 Native American management 25,568

21,173

81,440

91,074 Reportable segment net revenues 341,760

459,115

1,175,882

1,849,834 Corporate and other 1,649

1,671

6,563

6,700 Net revenues $343,409

$460,786

$1,182,445

$1,856,534















Net income (loss) $ 49,630

$ 6,844

$ (174,543)

$ (6,737) Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 57,636

57,598

231,391

222,211 Share-based compensation 2,611

3,999

10,886

16,848 Write-downs and other charges, net 10,849

15,455

36,522

82,026 Interest expense, net 28,629

37,743

128,465

156,679 (Gain) loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net (5)

19,637

(240)

19,939 Change in fair value of derivative instruments 222

(1,868)

21,590

19,467 Provision (benefit) for income tax 896

(1,858)

114,081

(1,734) Other 71

82

333

316 Adjusted EBITDA $150,539

$137,632

$ 368,485

$ 509,015















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $137,074

$129,946

$ 335,134

$ 472,921 Native American management 24,806

19,863

77,440

85,562 Corporate and other (11,341)

(12,177)

(44,089)

(49,468) Adjusted EBITDA $150,539

$137,632

$ 368,485

$ 509,015

