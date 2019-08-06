Red Rock Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts", "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net revenues were $482.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 16.0%, or $66.7 million, from $416.2 million for the same period of 2018. The increase in net revenues was primarily due to the redevelopment projects at Palace Station Hotel & Casino and the Palms Casino Resort (the "Palms").

Net loss was $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of $106.2 million, from net income of $99.1 million for the same period of 2018. The decrease in net income was primarily due to a decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments and a prior year gain associated with the extinguishment of a tax receivable liability.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $115.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 7.6%, or $9.4 million, from $124.6 million in the same period of 2018. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to one-time expenses relating to the Palms grand reopening weekend in April 2019 and the property's national branding and marketing campaign.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $457.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 16.3%, or $64.1 million, from $393.7 million in the same period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $101.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 9.7%, or $10.9 million, from $112.6 million in the same period of 2018.

Native American Management

Adjusted EBITDA from Native American operations was $22.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 10.9% from $19.8 million in the same period of 2018 due to increased management fees generated under the Graton Resort management agreement.

Palms Redevelopment Update

The Palms redevelopment project remains on schedule and the budget remains unchanged. With the exception of the Michelin-starred dim sum restaurant Tim Ho Wan (which is expected to be complete by the end of the third quarter of 2019), the project is now complete. As of June 30, 2019, the Company has incurred approximately $657 million in costs against the $690 million project.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2019 were $100.2 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter was $3.0 billion. The Company's debt to Adjusted EBITDA and interest coverage ratios were 5.6x and 4.0x, respectively.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on September 27, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 13, 2019.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.10 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $11.7 million, approximately $7.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $4.7 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 7983473. A replay of the call will be available from today through August 13, 2019 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes net (loss) income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other charges, net, including Palms redevelopment and preopening expenses, tax receivable agreement liability adjustment, interest expense, net, loss on modification of debt, change in fair value of derivative instruments, (benefit) provision for income tax and other.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries which involve risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified, and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the effects of the economy and business conditions on consumer spending and our business; competition, including the risk that new gaming licenses or gaming activities are approved; our substantial outstanding indebtedness and the effect of our significant debt service requirements; our ability to refinance our outstanding indebtedness and obtain necessary capital; the impact of extensive regulation; risks associated with changes to applicable gaming and tax laws; risks associated with development, construction and management of new projects or the redevelopment or expansion of existing facilities; and other risks described in the filings of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating revenues:













Casino $245,268

$232,756

$490,201

$469,003 Food and beverage 137,791

94,632

242,724

185,560 Room 49,311

42,719

97,386

89,349 Other 26,905

24,917

52,827

47,473 Management fees 23,593

21,164

46,752

45,842 Net revenues 482,868

416,188

929,890

837,227 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 87,716

80,396

170,656

159,354 Food and beverage 140,155

85,114

232,391

165,223 Room 20,559

19,431

40,755

39,531 Other 13,674

12,109

25,533

20,895 Selling, general and administrative 110,602

98,071

209,667

193,180 Depreciation and amortization 55,835

45,992

106,688

89,156 Write-downs and other charges, net 8,846

10,786

32,574

14,631 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment -

(73,502)

-

(90,375)

437,387

278,397

818,264

591,595 Operating income 45,481

137,791

111,626

245,632 Earnings from joint ventures 521

499

1,026

1,107 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 46,002

138,290

112,652

246,739















Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net (40,981)

(31,598)

(78,419)

(62,709) Loss on modification of debt -

-

(302)

- Change in fair value of derivative instruments (12,958)

7,321

(19,596)

23,124 Other (83)

(66)

(152)

(221)

(54,022)

(24,343)

(98,469)

(39,806) (Loss) income before income tax (8,020)

113,947

14,183

206,933 Benefit (provision) for income tax 953

(14,845)

(966)

(25,701) Net (loss) income (7,067)

99,102

13,217

181,232 Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,221)

16,367

5,740

47,317 Net (loss) income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ (3,846)

$ 82,735

$ 7,477

$133,915















(Loss) earnings per common share:













(Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic $ (0.06)

$ 1.20

$ 0.11

$ 1.94 (Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ (0.06)

$ 0.82

$ 0.10

$ 1.46















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 69,556

69,124

69,477

68,962 Diluted 69,556

117,002

116,715

116,973















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $457,753

$393,682

$880,123

$788,852 Native American management 23,452

21,020

46,448

45,525 Reportable segment net revenues 481,205

414,702

926,571

834,377 Corporate and other 1,663

1,486

3,319

2,850 Net revenues $482,868

$416,188

$929,890

$837,227















Net (loss) income $ (7,067)

$ 99,102

$ 13,217

$181,232 Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 55,835

45,992

106,688

89,156 Share-based compensation 4,532

3,103

8,385

5,557 Write-downs and other charges, net 8,846

10,786

32,574

14,631 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment -

(73,502)

-

(90,375) Interest expense, net 40,981

31,598

78,419

62,709 Loss on modification of debt -

-

302

- Change in fair value of derivative instruments 12,958

(7,321)

19,596

(23,124) (Benefit) provision for income tax (953)

14,845

966

25,701 Other 83

41

152

(766) Adjusted EBITDA $115,215

$124,644

$260,299

$264,721















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $101,692

$112,589

$232,170

$238,466 Native American management 21,950

19,790

43,426

41,884 Reportable segment Adjusted EBITDA 123,642

132,379

275,596

280,350 Corporate and other (8,427)

(7,735)

(15,297)

(15,629) Adjusted EBITDA $115,215

$124,644

$260,299

$264,721

