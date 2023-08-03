Red Rock Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

  • Net revenues were $416.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 1.5%, or $6.1 million, from $422.2 million in the same period of 2022.

  • Net income was $74.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 130.9%, or $42.5 million, from $32.4 million in the same period of 2022.

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $175.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 7.2%, or $13.6 million, from $188.9 million in the same period of 2022. 

Las Vegas Operations

  • Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $412.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 1.8%, or $7.5 million, from $420.1 million in the same period of 2022.

  • Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $193.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 7.1%, or $14.8 million, from $207.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2023 were $100.9 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter was $3.2 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023. 

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.25 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $27.1 million, approximately $15.6 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.5 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco. 

Conference Call Information 

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session.  Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time.  Please use the passcode: 7940059. A replay of the call will be available from today through August 31, 2023 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, demolition costs, development, preopening, business innovation and technology enhancements, contract termination costs and non-routine items), asset impairment, interest expense, net, provision for income tax and other. In the third quarter of 2022, we reclassified certain allocated corporate expenses from our Las Vegas Operations segment to Corporate and other. The reclassifications were applied to all periods presented.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Fremont and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating revenues:






Casino

$269,507

$280,636

$557,747

$560,407

Food and beverage

77,623

73,756

155,770

139,455

Room

44,892

44,283

88,831

81,055

Other

24,108

23,566

47,418

42,960

Net revenues

416,130

422,241

849,766

823,877

Operating costs and expenses:






Casino

69,583

69,746

141,294

138,612

Food and beverage

60,883

57,839

120,995

111,062

Room

13,473

13,293

27,080

25,775

Other

8,994

8,792

16,706

15,162

Selling, general and administrative

93,480

90,193

185,985

176,489

Depreciation and amortization

32,738

33,097

63,833

66,522

Write-downs and other, net

10,066

2,045

29,685

12,225

Asset impairment


78,992


78,992

289,217

353,997

585,578

624,839

Operating income

126,913

68,244

264,188

199,038

Earnings from joint ventures

754

1,012

1,653

1,856

Operating income and earnings from joint ventures

127,667

69,256

265,841

200,894








Other expense:






Interest expense, net

(44,340)

(28,748)

(86,796)

(55,422)

Income before income tax

83,327

40,508

179,045

145,472

Provision for income tax

(8,417)

(8,070)

(18,608)

(20,789)

Net income

74,910

32,438

160,437

124,683

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

35,397

16,690

76,248

60,589

Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

$  39,513

$  15,748

$  84,189

$  64,094








Earnings per common share:






Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic

$     0.68

$     0.26

$     1.46

$     1.06

Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted

$     0.65

$     0.26

$     1.40

$     1.04








Weighted-average common shares outstanding:






Basic

57,828

59,514

57,741

60,255

Diluted

103,329

61,568

103,260

62,707








Dividends declared per common share

$0.25

$0.25

$0.50

$0.50

Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)









Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net revenues






Las Vegas operations

$412,578

$420,111

$842,627

$819,841

Native American management




Reportable segment net revenues

412,578

420,111

842,627

819,841

Corporate and other

3,552

2,130

7,139

4,036

Net revenues

$416,130

$422,241

$849,766

$823,877








Net income

$  74,910

$  32,438

$160,437

$124,683

Adjustments






Depreciation and amortization

32,738

33,097

63,833

66,522

Share-based compensation

4,829

4,632

10,125

8,137

Write-downs and other, net

10,066

2,045

29,685

12,225

Asset impairment


78,992


78,992

Interest expense, net

44,340

28,748

86,796

55,422

Provision for income tax

8,417

8,070

18,608

20,789

Other


846


846

Adjusted EBITDA

$175,300

$188,868

$369,484

$367,616








Adjusted EBITDA






Las Vegas operations

$193,051

$207,835

$407,140

$406,065

Native American management


(1,252)


(3,448)

Corporate and other

(17,751)

(17,715)

(37,656)

(35,001)

Adjusted EBITDA

$175,300

$188,868

$369,484

$367,616

