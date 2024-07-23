Red Rock Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $486.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 16.9%, or $70.3 million , from $416.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income was $69.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of 6.8%, or $5.1 million , from $74.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $201.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 15.0%, or $26.4 million , from $175.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $483.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 17.1%, or $70.6 million , from $412.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $223.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 15.6%, or $30.1 million , from $193.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024 were $136.4 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter was $3.5 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2024.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.25 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $27.5 million, approximately $16.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.5 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, preopening and development, business innovation and technology enhancements, demolition costs and non-routine items), interest expense, net, loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, change in fair value of derivative instruments and provision for income tax.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Resort & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Fremont and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 319,629

$ 269,507

$ 636,483

$ 557,747 Food and beverage 91,718

77,623

184,996

155,770 Room 50,142

44,892

103,030

88,831 Other 24,914

24,108

50,791

47,418 Net revenues 486,403

416,130

975,300

849,766 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 87,853

69,583

172,822

141,294 Food and beverage 74,267

60,883

147,714

120,995 Room 16,075

13,473

31,946

27,080 Other 7,760

8,994

15,027

16,706 Selling, general and administrative 111,318

93,480

216,123

185,985 Depreciation and amortization 46,703

32,738

91,576

63,833 Write-downs and other, net 2,193

10,066

4,334

29,685

346,169

289,217

679,542

585,578 Operating income 140,234

126,913

295,758

264,188 Earnings from joint ventures 721

754

1,444

1,653 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 140,955

127,667

297,202

265,841















Other expense:













Interest expense, net (57,434)

(44,340)

(114,635)

(86,796) Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net —

—

(14,402)

— Change in fair value of derivative instruments (1,923)

—

(1,923)

— Income before income tax 81,598

83,327

166,242

179,045 Provision for income tax (11,788)

(8,417)

(18,061)

(18,608) Net income 69,810

74,910

148,181

160,437 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34,134

35,397

69,670

76,248 Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 35,676

$ 39,513

$ 78,511

$ 84,189















Earnings per common share:













Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.60

$ 0.68

$ 1.33

$ 1.46 Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.59

$ 0.65

$ 1.29

$ 1.40















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 59,069

57,828

58,935

57,741 Diluted 60,748

103,329

103,720

103,260















Dividends declared per common share $0.25

$0.25

$1.50

$0.50

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $ 483,209

$ 412,578

$ 968,776

$ 842,627 Corporate and other 3,194

3,552

6,524

7,139 Net revenues $ 486,403

$ 416,130

$ 975,300

$ 849,766















Net income $ 69,810

$ 74,910

$ 148,181

$ 160,437 Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 46,703

32,738

91,576

63,833 Share-based compensation 11,806

4,829

17,681

10,125 Write-downs and other, net 2,193

10,066

4,334

29,685 Interest expense, net 57,434

44,340

114,635

86,796 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net —

—

14,402

— Change in fair value of derivative instruments 1,923

—

1,923

— Provision for income tax 11,788

8,417

18,061

18,608 Adjusted EBITDA $ 201,657

$ 175,300

$ 410,793

$ 369,484















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $ 223,147

$ 193,051

$ 452,906

$ 407,140 Corporate and other (21,490)

(17,751)

(42,113)

(37,656) Adjusted EBITDA $ 201,657

$ 175,300

$ 410,793

$ 369,484

SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.