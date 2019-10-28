Red Rock Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call, Earnings Release Date and Quarterly Dividend

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts", "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) announced today that it will release the Company's financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and will include a question and answer session.

To listen to the conference call, please dial into the conference operator no later than 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT) at (888) 317-6003 using the passcode: 3154733. For those of you dialing in internationally, your dial in number is (412) 317-6061. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at http://www.redrockresorts.com/.

A replay of the call will be available through November 12, 2019 by dialing in at (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088 using conference ID: 10135845. An audio archive of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company also announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per Class A common share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend will be payable on December 27, 2019 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2019.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.10 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $11.7 million, approximately $7.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $4.7 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts owns a majority indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palms Casino Resort, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel, Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens. In addition, Station Casinos is the manager of Graton Resort & Casino in northern California.

