Red Rock Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

During the third quarter the Company continued to operate its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, together with its Wildfire Properties, while Palms Casino Resort, Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson remained closed during the quarter.

Third Quarter Results

Net revenues were $414.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 17%, or $61.6 million , from $353.2 million for the same period of 2020.

for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 17%, or , from for the same period of 2020. Net income was $117.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 64% or $45.9 million , from $72.0 million for the same period of 2020.

for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 64% or , from for the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $184.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 15% or $23.6 million from $160.9 million in the same period of 2020.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $412.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 29%, or $91.9 million , from $320.8 million in the same period of 2020.

operations were for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 29%, or , from in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $197.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 40% or $56.2 million , from $141.7 million in the same period of 2020.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021 were $89.9 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter was $2.68 billion.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized an increase in the Company's share repurchase program from $150 million to $300 million, which gives the Company over $173 million of repurchase capacity.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other charges, net, asset impairment, losses from assets held for sale, interest expense, net, (gain) loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, provision for income tax and other.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns Palms Casino Resort, Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel and Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, which have been closed since March 2020, and owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, our ability to consummate the sale of the Palms, the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the duration of the closure of the Company's properties that have not yet reopened; the impact and cost of new operating procedures implemented at the Company's properties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of actions that the Company has undertaken to reduce costs and improve efficiencies to mitigate losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies (including the current government-mandated operational restrictions); risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 288,983

$ 239,866

$ 853,133

$ 523,741 Food and beverage 64,794

45,855

176,551

149,171 Room 39,519

22,068

100,613

67,635 Other 21,070

14,487

56,267

42,290 Management fees 403

30,902

8,981

56,199 Net revenues 414,769

353,178

1,195,545

839,036 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 70,985

57,659

204,501

172,559 Food and beverage 51,908

40,356

141,844

155,266 Room 15,122

11,147

40,863

38,222 Other 6,769

4,918

18,102

17,610 Selling, general and administrative 92,602

79,491

255,602

245,996 Depreciation and amortization 34,025

57,297

124,440

173,755 Write-downs and other charges, net 463

1,400

2,158

25,673 Asset impairment -

-

167,777

-

271,874

252,268

955,287

829,081 Operating income 142,895

100,910

240,258

9,955 Earnings from joint ventures 774

658

2,397

288 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 143,669

101,568

242,655

10,243















Other (expense) income:













Interest expense, net (25,311)

(29,798)

(78,192)

(99,836) Gain (loss) on extinguishment/modification of debt, net -

482

(8,140)

235 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (1)

(108)

(215)

(21,368) Other (67)

(100)

(233)

(262)

(25,379)

(29,524)

(86,780)

(121,231) Income (loss) before income tax 118,290

72,044

155,875

(110,988) Provision for income tax (354)

-

(1,152)

(113,185) Net income (loss) 117,936

72,044

154,723

(224,173) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 46,688

28,410

61,539

(44,066) Net income (loss) attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 71,248

$ 43,634

$ 93,184

$ (180,107)















Earnings (loss) per common share:













Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 1.03

$ 0.62

$ 1.33

$ (2.56) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.93

$ 0.56

$ 1.21

$ (2.56)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 69,042

70,824

69,988

70,436 Diluted 116,436

117,044

117,232

70,436















Dividends declared per common share $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 0.10

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $ 412,694

$ 320,765

$ 1,181,921

$ 778,250 Native American management 205

30,718

8,292

55,872 Reportable segment net revenues 412,899

351,483

1,190,213

834,122 Corporate and other 1,870

1,695

5,332

4,914 Net revenues $ 414,769

$ 353,178

$ 1,195,545

$ 839,036















Net income (loss) $ 117,936

$ 72,044

$ 154,723

$ (224,173) Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 34,025

57,297

124,440

173,755 Share-based compensation 3,325

633

9,439

8,275 Write-downs and other charges, net 463

1,400

2,158

25,673 Asset impairment -

-

167,777

- Losses from assets held for sale 2,990

-

4,431

- Interest expense, net 25,311

29,798

78,192

99,836 (Gain) loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, net -

(482)

8,140

(235) Change in fair value of derivative instruments 1

108

215

21,368 Provision for income tax 354

-

1,152

113,185 Other 118

99

662

262 Adjusted EBITDA $ 184,523

$ 160,897

$ 551,329

$ 217,946















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $ 197,905

$ 141,670

$ 581,174

$ 198,060 Native American management 205

29,826

7,809

52,634 Corporate and other (13,587)

(10,599)

(37,654)

(32,748) Adjusted EBITDA $ 184,523

$ 160,897

$ 551,329

$ 217,946

