Red Rock Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $411.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 0.7%, or $2.8 million , from $414.4 million in the same period of 2022.

for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 0.7%, or , from in the same period of 2022. Net income was $68.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 28.3%, or $27.0 million , from $95.5 million in the same period of 2022.

for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 28.3%, or , from in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $175.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 3.7%, or $6.7 million , from $181.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $408.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 0.9%, or $3.6 million , from $411.6 million in the same period of 2022.

operations were for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 0.9%, or , from in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $191.4 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4.3%, or $8.5 million , from $199.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023 were $122.8 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the third quarter was $3.3 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2023.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.25 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $27.1 million, approximately $15.6 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.5 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 0275530. A replay of the call will be available from today through November 15, 2023 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, demolition costs, development, preopening, business innovation and technology enhancements, contract termination costs and non-routine items), asset impairment, interest expense, net, provision for income tax and other.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Fremont and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on http://redrockresorts.investorroom.com/:

INVESTORS:

Stephen L. Cootey

[email protected]

(702) 495-4214

MEDIA:

Michael J. Britt

[email protected]

(702) 495-3693

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 272,747

$ 282,386

$ 830,494

$ 842,793 Food and beverage 72,778

69,799

228,548

209,254 Room 42,036

39,062

130,867

120,117 Other 24,045

23,192

71,463

66,152 Net revenues 411,606

414,439

1,261,372

1,238,316 Operating costs and expenses:













Casino 70,753

69,697

212,047

208,309 Food and beverage 57,741

55,309

178,736

166,371 Room 13,348

13,031

40,428

38,806 Other 7,759

8,455

24,465

23,617 Selling, general and administrative 91,850

91,570

277,835

268,059 Depreciation and amortization 32,535

30,789

96,368

97,311 Write-downs and other, net 15,083

3,862

44,768

16,087 Asset impairment —

1,026

—

80,018

289,069

273,739

874,647

898,578 Operating income 122,537

140,700

386,725

339,738 Earnings from joint ventures 640

822

2,293

2,678 Operating income and earnings from joint ventures 123,177

141,522

389,018

342,416















Other expense:













Interest expense, net (45,502)

(34,287)

(132,298)

(89,709) Income before income tax 77,675

107,235

256,720

252,707 Provision for income tax (9,252)

(11,783)

(27,860)

(32,572) Net income 68,423

95,452

228,860

220,135 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 32,907

45,844

109,155

106,433 Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 35,516

$ 49,608

$ 119,705

$ 113,702















Earnings per common share:













Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.61

$ 0.86

$ 2.07

$ 1.91 Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.60

$ 0.83

$ 1.99

$ 1.87















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 57,961

57,889

57,815

59,458 Diluted 103,206

103,012

103,243

61,723















Dividends declared per common share $0.25

$0.25

$0.75

$0.75

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net revenues













Las Vegas operations $ 407,959

$ 411,560

$ 1,250,586

$ 1,231,401 Native American management —

—

—

— Reportable segment net revenues 407,959

411,560

1,250,586

1,231,401 Corporate and other 3,647

2,879

10,786

6,915 Net revenues $ 411,606

$ 414,439

$ 1,261,372

$ 1,238,316















Net income $ 68,423

$ 95,452

$ 228,860

$ 220,135 Adjustments













Depreciation and amortization 32,535

30,789

96,368

97,311 Share-based compensation 4,390

4,662

14,515

12,799 Write-downs and other, net 15,083

3,862

44,768

16,087 Asset impairment —

1,026

—

80,018 Interest expense, net 45,502

34,287

132,298

89,709 Provision for income tax 9,252

11,783

27,860

32,572 Other —

—

—

846 Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,185

$ 181,861

$ 544,669

$ 549,477















Adjusted EBITDA













Las Vegas operations $ 191,412

$ 199,920

$ 598,552

$ 605,985 Native American management —

(120)

—

(3,568) Corporate and other (16,227)

(17,939)

(53,883)

(52,940) Adjusted EBITDA $ 175,185

$ 181,861

$ 544,669

$ 549,477

SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.