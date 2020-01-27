Red Rocks Capital Announces Updates to Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index Methodology

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rocks Capital announced today that its Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index Methodology has been updated and is available at www.glpeindex.com.

These updates are intended to reduce tracking error and increase benchmarking efficiency by increasing the minimum trading volume requirements and market capitalization float of constituents.

The effective date of the update is January 27, 2020 and will be applied during the next quarterly rebalancing.

About The Red Rocks Global Listed Private (GLPE) Index

Comprised of 40 to 75 listed private equity companies, the GLPE Index provides broad exposure to the growth and returns generated by thousands of private companies. For more information, visit the GLPE index website, www.glpeindex.com

Important Disclosures

This information has been prepared by Red Rocks Capital from data believed to be reliable, but no representation is made as to accuracy or completeness. The results portrayed reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. The index included securities that track the performance of private equity firms that are publicly traded.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index returns shown are not reflective of actual investor performance or do they reflect fees and expenses applicable to investing.

One cannot invest directly in an index.

None of the information contained here constitutes a solicitation, offer, opinion, or recommendation by Red Rocks Capital LLC to buy or sell any security, or to provide legal, tax, accounting, or investment advice or services regarding the profitability or suitability of any security or investment.

