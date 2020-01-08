Red Rocks Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index Returns 36.67% in 2019

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rocks Capital announced today that its Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index advanced 11.55% during Q4-2019 and continued to outpace broad global equity indices for 2019.

For calendar year 2019, the GLPE Index is up 36.67% as listed private equity companies continued their growth through the acquisition, enhancement, and sale of small private companies globally.

"The dynamic growth of small private companies globally along with favorable deal exits have been key drivers of GLPE Index growth during 2019," said Richard Baker, Red Rocks GLPE Index Product Manager.

"While growth has been robust, valuations of small private companies continue to be favorable when compared to public equivalents, providing the potential for continued growth in a relatively expensive public market. As of 12/31/2019, small private equity deals globally during the year were valued at 9.4 EV/EBITDA while the Russell 2000, a small company public index, was valued at 15.4X EV/EBITDA, a 39.0% discount for private companies.1 "







Annualized Returns

Q4 2019 YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index 11.55% 36.67% 36.67% 13.55% 10.51% 11.86% MSCI All Country World Index 8.95% 26.60% 26.60% 12.43% 8.40% 8.78% MSCI All Country World Small-Midcap Index 8.91% 25.37% 25.37% 10.29% 7.66% 9.35% S&P 500 Index 9.07% 31.49% 31.49% 15.26% 11.69% 13.55% S&P Global REIT Index 0.80% 23.12% 23.12% 7.55% 5.55% 9.31% HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index 2.62% 8.68% 8.68% 2.42% 1.20% 1.12%

Source: Bloomberg, as of 12/31/2019

1 Source: Bloomberg Private Markets vs Russell 2000, as of 12/31/2019. Small company private equity consist of PE buyout deals <$1 billion globally.

About The Red Rocks Global Listed Private (GLPE) Index

Comprised of 40 to 75 listed private equity companies, the GLPE Index provides broad exposure to the growth and returns generated by hundreds of private companies. For more information, visit the GLPE index website, www.glpeindex.com

Important Disclosures

This information has been prepared by Red Rocks Capital from data believed to be reliable, but no representation is made as to accuracy or completeness. The results portrayed reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. The index included securities that track the performance of private equity firms that are publicly traded.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index returns shown are not reflective of actual investor performance or do they reflect fees and expenses applicable to investing.

Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index: designed to track the performance of private equity firms which are publicly traded on any nationally recognized exchange worldwide.

MSCI All Country World Index: a market capitalization weighted index designed to provide a broad measure of equity-market performance throughout the world.

MSCI All Country World Small-Midcap Index: captures mid and small cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) and 26 Emerging Markets.

S&P Global REIT Index: a comprehensive benchmark of publicly traded equity REITs listed in both developed and emerging markets.

S&P 500 Index: an index of the 500 largest US companies by market capitalization.

HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index: An index designed to be representative of the overall composition of the hedge fund universe, based on defined and predetermined rules and objective criteria to select and rebalance components to maximize representation of the Hedge Fund Universe.

One cannot invest directly in an index.

None of the information contained here constitutes a solicitation, offer, opinion, or recommendation by Red Rocks Capital LLC to buy or sell any security, or to provide legal, tax, accounting, or investment advice or services regarding the profitability or suitability of any security or investment.

SOURCE SS&C / ALPS Advisors

Related Links

https://www.alpsfunds.com/news

