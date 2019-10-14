Red Rocks Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index Up 22.31% YTD through Q3-2019 GLPE Index Continues to Outpace Global Equities in 2019

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rocks Capital announced today that its Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index advanced 1.17% during Q3-2019 and continued to outpace broad global equity indices year-to-date. As of quarter end, the GLPE Index is up 22.31% YTD as listed private equity companies continued their advance from the Q4-2018 drawdown.

"Factors driving GLPE Index growth year-to-date include robust fundraising and the ongoing conversions from partnerships to C corporations of alternative asset managers," said Richard Baker, Red Rocks GLPE Index Product Manager.

"The GLPE Index provides exposure to a broad group of listed private equity vehicles, including direct investment companies, alternative asset managers, and business development companies which each have unique investment characteristics and performance drivers and provide exposure to the growth of private companies globally."







Annualized Returns

Q3 2019 YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index 1.17% 22.31% -0.32% 10.86% 8.57% 10.66% MSCI All Country World Index 0.09% 16.72% 1.95% 10.32% 7.26% 8.96% MSCI All Country World Small-Midcap Index -0.90% 15.11% -2.99% 7.41% 6.18% 8.86% S&P Global REIT Index 6.00% 23.18% 16.30% 6.63% 8.52% 10.94% HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index 1.61% 5.90% 0.01% 1.93% 0.32% 1.07%

Source: Bloomberg, as of 9/30/2019

About The Red Rocks Global Listed Private (GLPE) Index

Comprised of 40 to 75 listed private equity companies, the GLPE Index provides broad exposure to the growth and returns generated by hundreds of private companies. For more information, visit the GLPE index website, www.glpeindex.com.

Important Disclosures

This information has been prepared by Red Rocks Capital from data believed to be reliable, but no representation is made as to accuracy or completeness. The results portrayed reflect the reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. The index included securities that track the performance of private equity firms that are publicly traded.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index returns shown are not reflective of actual investor performance or do they reflect fees and expenses applicable to investing.

Global Listed Private Equity (GLPE) Index: designed to track the performance of private equity firms which are publicly traded on any nationally recognized exchange worldwide.

MSCI All Country World Index: a market capitalization weighted index designed to provide a broad measure of equity-market performance throughout the world.

MSCI All Country World Small-Midcap Index: captures mid and small cap representation across 23 Developed Markets (DM) and 26 Emerging Markets.

S&P Global REIT Index: a comprehensive benchmark of publicly traded equity REITs listed in both developed and emerging markets.

HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index: An index designed to be representative of the overall composition of the hedge fund universe, based on defined and predetermined rules and objective criteria to select and rebalance components to maximize representation of the Hedge Fund Universe.

One cannot invest directly in an index.

None of the information contained here constitutes a solicitation, offer, opinion, or recommendation by Red Rocks Capital LLC to buy or sell any security, or to provide legal, tax, accounting, or investment advice or services regarding the profitability or suitability of any security or investment.

