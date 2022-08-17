Red Rocks Initiative is Preparing to Launch 'Virunga Transboundary Initiative' This Year, Sharing Its Conservation and Sustainable Development Concepts to Neighboring Countries Following Success in Rwanda

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Virunga Transboundary Initiative will include communities sharing the Virunga massif in Uganda and DRC. By joining Red Rocks Initiative, the Virunga Transboundary communities will share common goals of supporting women and youth economic empowerment through innovative collaboration. This will in turn advance employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for local communities.

To date, Red Rocks Initiative has been using education and skill development to support individuals create sustainable trade in art, music and cultural diversity. It also offers teaching in agriculture and livestock farming as part of its environmental conservation. These programs have collectively contributed to long term objectives, ensuring communities benefit from conservation education and ecotourism as a viable livelihood option.

In Musanze, Rwanda, the organization has seen how developing these initiatives with community members has the power to uplift the disadvantaged from poverty and instill a sense of purpose and pride. Greg Bakunzi of Red Rocks Initiative shared "We believe that building partnerships which are long lasting, scalable and transformative is the key to shared value."

Red Rocks Initiative would like to thank new partners, Gilbert Makerere and David Newman, DRC and Sheba Hanyurwa, Uganda for their dedication and willingness to carry the same mission of the initiative across the borders linked to community-based conservation.

