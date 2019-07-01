Red Roof Chooses Medallia to Transform its Customer Experience and Drive Retention

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc. ( www.medallia.com ), the global leader in experience management, has today announced that Red Roof, the award-winning leader in the lodging industry, has selected Medallia to power its experience management program to take advantage of real time feedback capabilities and seamless insights across channels.

Utilizing Medallia Experience Cloud, Red Roof will receive a detailed experience profile of each guest across their journey that they can use to improve their business operations, loyalty and profitability. Insights are collected in real time, which will enable Red Roof to adapt systems and services in the moment to ensure guest experiences exceed expectations. In addition to direct feedback, Red Roof will leverage Medallia to analyze its social reviews and take action to continue to increase customer loyalty. Medallia will provide real time insights to front line employees and senior operational leaders at all Red Roof brands, including Red Roof Inn, Red Roof Plus, The Red Collection, and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof.

"We are thrilled to welcome Red Roof back to Medallia's hospitality community," commented Geoffrey Ryskamp, Medallia's Global Head of Hospitality, Travel & Leisure. "Red Roof is taking an innovative approach to enhance the guest experience across their brands by gathering feedback during stay and within moments of departure."

The partnership reflects Red Roof's unwavering commitment to providing unmatched experiences on property and while booking, with frequent innovations driven by continuous customer feedback.

"Red Roof is known for obsessively listening to customers and making changes in our business to better the guest experience based on their needs," said Andrew Alexander, Red Roof's President. "We are excited to partner with Medallia to accelerate customer-driven innovation and grow our business through loyalty. We know that providing customers with an experience tailored to their needs will drive repeat, sustainable business."

Red Roof joins a roster of international hospitality leaders that rely on Medallia to anticipate and adapt to meet the high expectations of guests and employees. The platform is used by 7 out of 10 of the largest hospitality companies in the world, including Marriott International, Hilton, IHG, Four Seasons, and MGM Resorts International. Medallia's Experience Cloud connects frontline staff and managers to real-time feedback from guests while measuring customer happiness, franchisee and employee experience, and the root causes to help brands get better.

For more information on Medallia, please visit www.Medallia.com .

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry with franchises, corporate managed and corporate owned properties, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 600 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil, Canada and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to upper midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and Home Towne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. ® - a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards™, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

PR Contact:

North 6th Agency

medallia@n6a.com

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass

ir@medallia.com

SOURCE Medallia, Inc.

