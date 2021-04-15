Red Roof® Offers Boomers Special Travel Deals and Flexibility to Reunite with Family and Friends

"We understand grandparents and seniors are ready to reunite with their family and friends after an extended period of time apart," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Our special senior discount, paired with our enhanced cleaning protocols and flexible cancellation policy, allows boomers to make the plans necessary to give and receive those long-awaited hugs."

To help senior travelers celebrate upcoming reunions, Red Roof's 15% discount can be booked for stays now through April 30, 2021 using the code VP628376 online at redroof.com or hometownestudios.com, by calling 1-800-RED-ROOF or 877-EXTENDED, or by contacting the hotel directly.** In addition to the current senior offer, Red Roof provides travelers with the assurance and flexibility they need to navigate the new travel norm including:

RediClean™ - Taking cleanliness and hygiene to a whole new level, the RediClean™ program helps keep guests and staff safe. Red Roof is following all government guidelines and best practice policies to protect guests and employees, in alignment with American Hotel Lodging Association's (AHLA) Safe Stay initiative, an industry-wide enhanced standard of health and safety protocols.

– There's no need to keep four-legged companions from participating in a family or friend reunion, especially with the quality time all have been spending with their furry sidekicks. One pet is welcome to stay free and offers a recommended pet traveling checklist noting important things to bring to ensure any pet's comfort during their stay.*** Freedom to Flex Cancellation Policy – Red Roof understands plans can change at any minute and offers one of the most flexible cancellation change policies in the industry with most hotels accepting changes up to 6 p.m. the day of the reserved arrival date.

Senior travelers ready to reunite can visit redroof.com, or call 800.RED.ROOF for more information.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 650 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*According to a survey release by AARP in February 2021: AARP 2021 Travel Trends: Boomers Plan to Travel

**Subject to availability at participating properties from April 1, 2021 - April 30, 2021. Third-party bookings are not eligible. May not be combined with any other discount or offer. Must verify senior status at check-in (59+).

***Pet accommodations policy may vary at some Home Towne Studios by Red Roof locations.

Media Contact: Aaron Shirley, 815 441 2534

