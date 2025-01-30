Red Roof® Partners with Canine Companions® to Offer Traveler Discounts in February While Helping Transform the Lives of Those with Disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is offering discounts to travelers in February by once again partnering with Canine Companions® through its Room In Your Heart® purpose-driven program. Canine Companions, celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, is an organization that transforms the lives of people with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs, free of charge, to those in need.

Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, or The Red Collection® property from January 30 through February 27, 2025, save up to 15% on their stay. In addition, 5% of the purchase price from that stay, completed before February 27, 2025, will be donated to Canine Companions. Guests may book directly using VP Code 630877 at redroof.com or on the app, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, or any property, to support Canine Companions.*

"With the support of our guests, Red Roof's Room In Your Heart is once again aiming to help transform the lives of people with disabilities and raise $50,000 for Canine Companions in honor of the organization's 50th anniversary," said Red Roof Vice President of Marketing Lisa Jordan.

Canine Companions' expertly trained service dogs make a world of difference by empowering Canine Companions' clients to lead lives with enhanced independence. Canine Companions believes, and Red Roof supports, that independence shouldn't be limited to those who look or live a certain way. Disabilities reach all races, classes and backgrounds—and Canine Companions will, too. Red Roof is proud to support Canine Companions in their goal to enhance independence for children, adults and veterans with disabilities through these expertly trained service dogs.

"We are so grateful for Red Roof's Room In Your Heart and the travelers who choose to support our mission. This year is Canine Companions' 50th anniversary—and 50 years since we invented the modern-day service dog," said Jeanine Konopelski, chief marketing officer at Canine Companions. "Partners like Red Roof help keep our mission moving forward for years to come, empowering people with disabilities to live with greater independence thanks to the partnerships with expertly trained service dogs."

Previous Room In Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, No Kid Hungry®, United Way Worldwide®, American Cancer Society®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund®, the USO® and more.

*Subject to availability. Third-party bookings are not eligible. May not be combined with other discounts or offers.

