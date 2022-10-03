Red Roof® 'Room in Your Heart' Campaign Supports the American Cancer Society in October

Travelers who book and complete a stay at any Red Roof property during Breast Cancer Awareness Month will help support the American Cancer Society's lifesaving mission

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime*, which is why once again, Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, is partnering with the American Cancer Society® to raise awareness about the importance of getting recommended cancer screenings. Through its latest 'Room in Your Heart' purpose program, from October 1 – October 31, 2022, travelers can help support the American Cancer Society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and enjoy a 10% discount at all Red Roof properties. Red Roof will then donate 5% of revenue from those stays to the American Cancer Society, the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone.

"At Red Roof, we are committed to the health and well-being of the communities we serve, which is why we have once again, through our Room in Your Heart program, partnered with the American Cancer Society, encouraging regular cancer screenings and helping to save lives," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer. "We created Room in Your Heart to provide opportunities for our guests to join us in supporting a variety of causes as they make travel decisions."

Travelers who hit the road in October and take advantage of Red Roof's Room in Your Heart giving program are helping contribute to the American Cancer Society's lifesaving mission. Since 1946, they have raised and invested more than $5 billion in research. By taking what they have learned through research and translating it into action, they have helped contribute to a 32% decrease in the overall US cancer death rate since 1991.

"The American Cancer Society exists because the burden of cancer is unacceptably high. But, together, we can forge innovative solutions that make a tangible impact and save lives," said Kimberly Jackson, ACS Southeast Region Executive Vice President. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Red Roof to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families."

Through the Room in Your Heart program, travelers who book and complete a stay between October 1 – October 31, 2022, can use VP code 629413 to receive a 10% discount at any Red Roof property, with 5% of revenue from each stay during the month benefiting the American Cancer Society.** Book at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, on the Red Roof mobile app, or at any Red Roof property.

Previous Room in Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for organizations, including United Way, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the USO®, Canine Companions® and more.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 675 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost***. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.® with enhanced amenities at a value price; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

*According to the American Cancer Society.

** The American Cancer Society does not endorse any product or services.

***Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

