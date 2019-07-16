Red Roof® Selects RateGain for Comprehensive Price Intelligence and Parity Tracking

DALLAS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Technologies, the market leader in providing business intelligence, distribution and guest experience cloud for hospitality and travel companies, is partnering with Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, providing vital pricing insights and helping maintain price parity across various OTAs and third party booking platforms.

Red Roof will leverage RateGain's new-age price intelligence and rate shopping solution, Optima and advanced rate parity tracking solution, Parity+. Red Roof will now be able to easily monitor third-party platforms, as well as mobile sites, using Optima's real-time intelligence, allowing management of parity across all third-party platforms, and providing guaranteed best rates to loyal guests.

"After an extensive review process, we selected RateGain to leverage their powerful solutions that will support our business with accurate data to build the right pricing strategy across all third-party platforms," notes Timothy R. Wiersma, Vice President Revenue Management, Red Roof.

Maintaining rate parity is a core part of the Red Roof brand promise. The company chose Optima and Parity+ because of RateGain's strong track record and capabilities in this area. Powered by dataSURE, Optima provides data with 98% sufficiency levels serving Red Roof with forward-looking data and analytics they can trust, which subsequently impacts RevPAR performance.

"The hospitality industry is witnessing both growth and intense competition at the same time. Our AI/ML-based pricing solutions will provide Red Roof with the capability to strategically price their room inventory to drive bookings and maintain rate parity," says Chinmai Sharma, President, RateGain.

About RateGain:

RateGain is the #1 provider of SaaS products, which help travel, and hospitality companies with cognitive revenue management, smart distribution, and brand engagement supporting over 125,000+ hotel properties, globally influencing 13 Bn $ revenue. In 2018, RateGain acquired DHISCO, to become the only company offering end-to-end smart distribution. In June 2019, RateGain acquired award-winning BCV to offer guest experience cloud to maximize guest lifetime value for hospitality chains. For more information, visit www.rategain.com

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry with franchises, corporate managed and corporate-owned properties, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 600 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil, Canada and Japan. For more information, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

