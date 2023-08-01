Red Rover Announces the Formation of the Substitute Management Advisory Council to Elevate K-12 Academic Support

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rover, a leading provider of modern time tracking, absence management, and substitute management solutions and support for K–12 HR leaders, is thrilled to unveil the establishment of the Substitute Management Advisory Council. This pioneering council has been created with the sole purpose of guiding and advancing the Substitute Management profession, ultimately bolstering K–12 student academics and growth nationwide.

Comprising a select group of esteemed professionals, the Substitute Management Advisory Council will serve as influential voices and thought leaders in the field. The council members, appointed for 2–3 year terms, will play a pivotal role in shaping the annual Substitute Management Symposium and, notably, have the privilege to elect the coveted Substitute Manager of the Year. (Learn more about the award here.)

The initiative to form the Substitute Management Advisory Council was sparked during the Substitute Management Symposium, hosted by Red Rover in January 2023. The symposium provided an insightful platform for industry experts to convene and collectively recognize the growing need for robust support in the Substitute Management field. The establishment of the council is a direct response to this identified necessity, underlining Red Rover's commitment to enhancing K–12 education through empowering HR leaders.

"We are proud to introduce the Substitute Management Advisory Council, which signifies our deep dedication to the academic growth of K–12 students across the country," said Daniel O'Shaughnessey, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Red Rover. "By assembling a team of exceptional professionals, we aim to spearhead meaningful conversations, drive innovation, and elevate the Substitute Management profession to new heights."

The formation of the council followed an attendee follow-up survey conducted at the Symposium, wherein Red Rover gauged interest in forming a Substitute Management steering committee.

Effective Substitute Management plays a vital role in ensuring the continuity of education and the well-being of students. By acknowledging the critical significance of Substitute Managers and their impact on the educational landscape, Red Rover aims to inspire educators and stakeholders alike to invest in this vital profession.

The newly-formed Substitute Management Council is slated to speak at the Annual AASPA (American Association of School Personnel Administrators) Conference in Anaheim, CA. They will share their insights on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 3:00–4:00 pm PST.

About Red Rover

Red Rover delivers a modern, intuitive employee absence & time tracking solution to simplify the lives of K-12 HR Directors. As the fastest-growing absence management solution, Red Rover supports more than 900 districts to provide the best educator in every classroom, every day. Red Rover is headquartered in Exton, PA. Learn more at redroverk12.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

SOURCE Red Rover

