Red Rover Health Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Independent audit certifies Red Rover's healthcare integration platform for "best of breed" apps meet trusted services criteria

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rover Health, which enables healthcare providers to integrate "best of breed" third-party solutions into their electronic health record (EHR) systems, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 audit.

Conducted by MJD Advisors from April 15 to July 14, this rigorous audit process affirms that the Red Rover healthcare integration platform's information security practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability and confidentiality set by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).

Attaining SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a significant achievement that underscores Red Rover's ongoing commitment to ensuring robust data security and business continuity for healthcare providers.

Red Rover's healthcare integration platform leverages RESTful APIs to seamlessly integrate third-party software applications with designated EHRs. Our health platform allows "best of breed" software solutions secure and predictable access to a health system's EHR, providing healthcare organizations with world-class solutions.

"We are proud to have passed the SOC 2 Type 2 audit conducted by MJD Advisors," said Red Rover Health CEO John Orosco. "This certification affirms to our customers that Red Rover Health's integration platform for provider organizations meets strict security compliance criteria."

The SOC 2 Type 2 auditing procedure examines a company's commitment to data privacy and information security standards through five key criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. Obtaining SOC 2 Type II certification demonstrates rigorous safeguards protecting clients' sensitive information and reassures stakeholders that the handling of client data meets the availability, integrity, and confidentiality principles defined by AICPA.

About Red Rover Health

Red Rover Health, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, is a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to simplifying Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration. Powered by secure RESTful APIs, Red Rover's integration platform enables seamless connectivity between third-party software applications and EHR systems. This innovative platform empowers healthcare organizations to enhance their existing EHR systems with world-class, best-of-breed software solutions. To learn more, visit www.redrover.health.

