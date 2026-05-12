Red Rover Health Joins Oracle's Partner Program

Red Rover Health will use Oracle technologies to win and drive customer success together with Oracle.

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rover Health, a leading provider of integration-as-a-service, today announced it has joined Oracle's enhanced partner program. For more than 40 years, Oracle has been working closely with partners to help drive joint customer success and business momentum. By joining Oracle's partner program, Red Rover Health has the opportunity to establish Oracle-related knowledge in delivering seamlessly integrated software solutions with Oracle Health Foundation EHR to allow health systems to freely choose which solutions are best for their clinical and operational staff. Red Rover Health is deployed at 37 hospitals and health systems that use Oracle Health solutions in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom, with additional hospitals and regions coming online in 2026.

Healthcare organizations today are navigating increasing system complexity, growing demands for innovation, and the challenge of integrating new technologies into existing Oracle Health environments. Red Rover Health helps overcome these barriers by providing a secure, API-driven integration platform that enables seamless, bidirectional data exchange between applications and Oracle Health. By reducing integration timelines, minimizing manual processes, and lowering the burden on IT teams, Red Rover Health empowers organizations to adopt best-of-breed solutions more efficiently and drive measurable improvements in operational performance and scalability.

By joining Oracle's enhanced partner program, Red Rover Health has opportunities to achieve Oracle designations, which can help validate its skills and capabilties around specific products, services, industries, and geographies. For example, partners may achieve Oracle Expertise by meeting a series of qualifiers that underscore the potential impact to customer success. Red Rover Health looks forward to taking advantage of these exclusive offerings and additional benefits to help further differentiate in the marketplace, identify new business, onboard new customers, scale business impact and succeed together with Oracle.

Red Rover Health's interoperability platform simplifies how applications connect with the Oracle Health Foundation EHR. Powered by secure, RESTful APIs, the platform enables seamless connectivity between third-party applications and Oracle Health — helping healthcare organizations maximize their existing Oracle Health investment as well as enhance their existing infrastructure and scale next-generation digital health solutions. To learn more, visit redrover.health.

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

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SOURCE Red Rover Health