Red Rover Health Partners with Amendola for PR Program to Promote EHR Integration Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, announced that it has been selected by Red Rover Health, which enables healthcare providers to integrate third-party solutions into their electronic health record (EHR) systems, to execute a national public relations program.

Red Rover Health is collaborating with Amendola to generate awareness about its healthcare integration platform that allows "best of breed" healthcare software solutions to securely integrate with EHR systems. As a result of the platform's availability, healthcare organizations now have access to world-class solutions to make the most of their existing EHR investments.

Amendola is crafting a comprehensive PR plan to showcase Red Rover Health's industry-leading technology and services, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"Red Rover serves as a central platform for healthcare innovation," said John Orosco, CEO, Red Rover Health. "Our partnership with Amendola will highlight how engaging with an integration partner to handle interoperability needs is a practical approach for healthcare organizations looking to enhance data exchange between different systems."

Jodi Amendola, president of Amendola, said: "EHR systems are frequently designed as one-size-fits all solutions with limited customization options that do not align with providers' real-world workflows. This disconnect can create frustration, inefficiency, and unnecessary costs for providers. Our strategic PR and content program with Red Rover is educating the market on how health systems can improve interoperability, streamline workflows, and enhance data exchange with the right EHR integration partner."

Recently, Red Rover earned SOC 2 Type 2 certification after a rigorous audit process confirmed that its platform's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability and confidentiality set by the American Institute of CPAs.

About Red Rover Health

Red Rover Health, headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, is a pioneering healthcare technology company dedicated to simplifying Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration. Powered by secure RESTful APIs, Red Rover's integration platform enables seamless connectivity between third-party software applications and EHR systems. This innovative platform empowers healthcare organizations to enhance their existing EHR systems with world-class, best-of-breed software solutions. To learn more, visit www.redrover.health.

About Amendola

Amendola, part of Supreme Group, is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Marcia G. Rhodes

Amendola Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Amendola, part of Supreme Group