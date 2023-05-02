RED ROVER® MOVING AND STORAGE EXPANDS CHARLOTTE SERVICE OFFERINGS WITH NEW RETRIEVER™ TRUCK

With its new truck and lift system, Red Rover increases its moving solutions portfolio for customers in the Carolinas, New York, Los Angeles and Florida

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rover® Moving and Storage—the innovative company developed by PODS® Founder, Pete Warhurst—announces the launch of its new truck model, the Retriever™ truck, in major markets across the U.S.

Offering Fetchable Moving & Storage® since 2020, the brand brings this new solution that delivers storage containers directly to customers' locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina, Long Island, New York and Los Angeles areas this month. Pilot programs in Tampa and Fort Myers have already been hugely successful and Red Rover will be releasing the Retriever™ trucks in franchise and corporate-owned locations throughout the rest of the year.

The Retriever™ truck will join Red Rover's patented, remote-control Ramp truck, providing consumers with more choices than any other moving and storage company. Now, Red Rover customers can select the options that best fit their personal moving journey. Whether a customer needs to move quickly or wants to take their time loading, lives in an apartment or in a large house, wants storage at their location or in a secure climate-controlled facility, is moving across town or across the country—Red Rover has the solution.

"Our new Retriever™ truck is key to our national expansion," said Peter Warhurst, CEO and founder of Red Rover. "With this new addition, we'll be better equipped to service our existing and future customers, as well as enhance our franchisee program. It's truly a game changer for the consumer and Red Rover."

Red Rover has experienced massive growth since it opened in 2020, with revenue increasing by 300% last year alone. Starting with a presence in two markets, the company has expanded to 15 major metropolitan areas. In 2022, the company opened facilities in Chicago, Denver, Ft. Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego and Washington D.C.

About Red Rover

A new moving and storage solution, Red Rover is focused on providing moving and storage solutions that are more affordable and flexible than traditional rental trucks or portable storage. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Red Rover was founded by Peter Warhurst , who founded PODS® and is a renowned innovator in the moving and storage industry. For more information, please visit https://redrovers.com/.

