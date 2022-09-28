Red Sea National Petrochemical Company selects Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process for Two World-Scale Reactor Lines in Egypt

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Sea National Petrochemical Company ("Red Sea") has selected Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process for two reactor lines. Each reactor line is designed to achieve world-scale nameplate capacities and will enable Red Sea with significant production capabilities to satisfy growing regional and export-focused demand for polyethylene products.

The two new reactor lines will be located in the Suez Canal Economic Zone in the Arab Republic of Egypt. Red Sea will take complete advantage of the broad product flexibility of the UNIPOL™ PE Process by designing both plants with "full-density" capabilities providing Red Sea the ability to produce both HDPE and LLDPE products in either reactor platform.

To cover their targeted polyethylene product segments, Red Sea has elected to take advantage of Univation's high-density polyethylene (HDPE) technology platforms. These include PRODIGY™ Bimodal HDPE Technology to produce a range of advantaged bimodal HDPE applications (e.g. PE100 pipe, film, blow molding), and also ACCLAIM™ Unimodal HDPE Technology which enables the manufacture of advanced unimodal HDPE products (e.g. large part blow molding, unimodal films, pipe applications). Additionally, Red Sea will access Univation's XCAT™ Metallocene Technology allowing the production of specialty metallocene LLDPE films covering a wide-range of food preservation film structures, durable shipping packages, and sustainable agricultural film applications.

As a further enhancement to the operational performance of their two UNIPOL™ PE Process lines, Red Sea selected Univation's advanced process control platform: PREMIER™ APC+ 3.0. APC+ 3.0 is Univation's latest generation of process control software and is designed to maximize the value derived from the UNIPOL™ PE Process enabling Red Sea to achieve world-class operational metrics.

Additionally, Red Sea recently signed a separate agreement with Linde Engineering for the steam cracker unit to produce ethylene feedstock for the two UNIPOL™ PE Reactor lines. Linde Engineering will also be responsible for the preparation of the Basic Design Engineering Package (BDEP) for the two lines. Univation Technologies and Linde Engineering have a cooperation agreement, which was formed to enable measurable capital investment synergies and overall lower operation cost derived from a high degree of integration of the UNIPOL™ PE Process with the cracker platform.

Luis Cirihal, president of Univation Technologies, commented, "We are very proud that Red Sea selected Univation's UNIPOL™ PE Process for this impressive integrated project in Egypt. We look forward to contributing over 50 years of Univation's polyethylene technology know-how to enable the successful completion of all key project phases ‒ including design, construction, commissioning, and start-up ‒ for these two world-scale plants." Luis continued his comments, "Additionally, we are pleased to work with both the Red Sea team and our alliance team members at Linde Engineering to maximize the combined engineering and design strengths of the UNIPOL™ PE Process and the cracker platform. Our shared goal is to deliver to Red Sea a further competitive edge in the marketplace by enabling lower initial capital expenditure as well as on-going advantaged operating costs."

Red Sea National Petrochemical Company added the following comments, "The Red Sea project is an important step for both our company and for the country of Egypt towards becoming a regional center for value-added petrochemical products. This project also delivers on Red Sea's strategic objectives of achieving the reputation as the most reliable producer of petrochemical products in our region, and furthermore creating significant petrochemical production capacity to satisfy our customer's growing demand in both local and international markets." Moreover, "This truly world-scale project is notable as one of the largest petrochemical complexes in the Middle East and the single largest complex within the African continent. We are pleased to work alongside experienced technology providers including Univation Technologies and Linde Engineering – and we anticipate the successful completion of these key projects and the rapid introduction of Red Sea's high-performance products to our loyal customers around the world."

Univation Technologies is the global leader in licensed polyethylene technology. Univation has a proven track record of delivering process, product and catalyst technologies as well as related technical services to the global polyethylene industry for more than 50 years. More than one-third of all HDPE and LLDPE resins produced globally is supplied by the industry-leading UNIPOL™ PE Process. Univation is also the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of conventional and advanced polyethylene polymerization catalysts designed specifically for the UNIPOL™ PE Process. For more information, visit www.univation.com.

UNIVATION, XCAT, PREMIER, stylized "Univation Technologies," and the stylized "U" are registered trademarks of Univation Technologies. UNIPOL is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company ("Dow") or an affiliated company of Dow, licensed for use to Univation Technologies.

