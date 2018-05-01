Red Sneakers for Oakley Announces May 20 as International Red Sneakers Day

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Sneakers for Oakley today announced the launch of International Red Sneakers Day on May 20.

They invite the world to participate and ask that everyone put on their red sneakers to bring worldwide attention to the growing affliction of food allergies.

Capitalizing on the beginning of Food Allergy Awareness Month, celebrated during the month of May in the U.S., Red Sneakers for Oakley seeks to accelerate the growth of their movement and get out the strongest message possible on the dangers of food allergies by declaring an international day: One day when the simple, yet vivid, symbol of red sneakers can be leveraged to underscore the magnitude of the problems facing people with food allergies all over the world.

The goal of this effort is to create a momentum that will continue yearly as more and more people participate in the day, bringing increased scrutiny into the causes of food allergies, better education on how to combat allergic reactions and most importantly more research into finding a remedy to this life-threatening condition.

Red Sneakers for Oakley undertakes year-round initiatives to encourage people to better understand what it's like to live with a food allergy, to reduce the number of deaths caused by food allergies, and to better recognize symptoms and respond more quickly to allergy reactions. International Red Sneakers Day will serve as the cornerstone of these efforts, with an inaugural kick-off event planned in Palm Beach.

"In honor of food allergy awareness, our supporters will rally together on May 20, a day to bring a greater spotlight to the need for education around the severity of food allergies. There is power in numbers and we believe it is important to use this day and this month to help improve the lives of people living with food allergies," said Merrill Debbs, co-founder of Red Sneakers for Oakley.

"No parent should ever have to suffer the pain of losing a child," continued Debbs. "With proper awareness and education, others might be able to prevent a fatal anaphylactic reaction from food allergies."

Participate in International Red Sneakers Day by wearing red sneakers on May 20. Wear them to work, to school, to play sports or wear them just as part of your normal routine. A handbook outlining ways in which to participate is available at https://www.redsneakers.org/rsfo-faam.

If you don't own red sneakers, plan ahead and buy a pair. Red Sneakers for Oakley has a variety of discount coupons for the purchase of sneakers available on the Friends section of the website http://redsneakers.org.

Red Sneakers for Oakley asks all supporters to spread the word and forward information about International Red Sneakers Day to all their friends and family.

Post photos online wearing red sneakers and use the hashtag #InternationalRedSneakersDay to follow along the activities happening on Sunday, May 20, 2018.

For more information on how to participate in International Red Sneakers Day, please email redsneakersforoakley@gmail.com

Over 250 million people worldwide have food allergies. 1 in 12 children in the U.S. has a doctor diagnosed food allergy. And every two minutes, someone goes to the Emergency Room due to food allergy induced anaphylaxis.*

*Source: E.A.T. | End Allergies Together/Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research

Red Sneakers for Oakley Red Sneakers for Oakley is a Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of food allergies founded by Robert and Merrill Debbs after they tragically lost their 11-year-old-son Oakley due to a severe reaction to nuts.

