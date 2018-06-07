Red Sox Join Fight to Cure Alzheimer's Disease

The event included a ceremony on the field at Fenway Park honoring researchers who are working to better understand and find a cure for Alzheimer's disease; a color guard comprised of members of the Quincy Fire Department, who hold an annual event raising money funding research into the disease; and the first pitch thrown by Dr. Rudy Tanzi, who is the Vice-Chair and Director of the Genetics and Aging Research Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital and Chair of the Cure Alzheimer's Fund Research Leadership Group.

Additionally, Cure Alzheimer's Fund board co-chairs Henry McCance and Jeff Morby, along with Dr. Rudy Tanzi, were interviewed on NESN during the game. Also during the game, the team's scoreboard relayed facts about Alzheimer's disease and its impact, including statistics regarding costs, increased rate of allocation with women, with African Americans, and others.

"We're so grateful to the Red Sox organization for focusing on Alzheimer's disease and the critical need for more research," said Barbara Chambers, Senior Vice President of Cure Alzheimer's Fund. "The event helped us to honor representatives of the research community who are focused on the science that could lead to a cure or effective treatments We realize that this is a special gift that provided us an opportunity to educate Red Sox fans on how they can be a part of the fight to cure Alzheimer's disease."

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. In 2017, Cure Alzheimer's Fund distributed $15.7 million in research grants to 67 projects around the world. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has surpassed $70 million in research spending and funded more than 300 projects.

Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the US and is the country's most expensive disease, with care for it and other forms of dementia costing more than $275 billion this year. There are currently 6 million people in the U.S. with Alzheimer's and nearly 50 million worldwide, and this is expected to triple in the next 30 years.

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed over $70 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for several key breakthroughs – including the groundbreaking "Alzheimer's in a Dish" study. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a four star rating from Charity Navigator seven consecutive times. The Board of Directors pays all overhead expenses so that 100 percent of all donations go directly to research. For more information, please visit http://www.curealz.org/

