BOSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jimmy Fund announced today that Boston Red Sox pitcher, Garrett Whitlock, will once again serve as the Jimmy Fund Captain this season. For the second consecutive season, Whitlock will serve as an ambassador, supporting and promoting Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund's mission to defy cancer. The Red Sox have partnered with the Jimmy Fund since 1953, the longest and most successful charitable partnership in sports. As Jimmy Fund Captain, Whitlock will continue this long tradition.

Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock named 2024 Jimmy Fund Captain

"I am honored to continue serving as the Jimmy Fund Captain," said Whitlock. "I am grateful to play a small part in helping raise awareness for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund as we work toward a world without cancer. I look forward to upholding the longstanding Jimmy Fund partnership that is engrained in all Red Sox players. It is a true honor."

In this role Whitlock will attend fundraising events, visit patients, build support, and raise funds for cancer care and research at Dana-Farber. Funds raised through the Jimmy Fund support The Dana-Farber Campaign, the Institute's ambitious, multi-year fundraising effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer through revolutionary science, extraordinary care, exceptional expertise, and essential opportunities—saving more lives than ever before.

"We are thrilled to have Garrett Whitlock as our Jimmy Fund Captain again this year," said Suzanne Fountain, vice president of the Jimmy Fund. "Garrett will have the unique opportunity to build upon his work last year, use his established platform to raise awareness of the Jimmy Fund, and serve as a special ambassador in Red Sox nation, to help in the fight against cancer."

Past Jimmy Fund Captains include Nathan Eovaldi, Mitch Moreland, Brock Holt, Pablo Sandoval, Will Middlebrooks, David Ross, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Daniel Bard, Clay Buchholz, and the late Tim Wakefield.

Grassroots community fundraising is the heart and soul of the Jimmy Fund—thousands of people organize bike rides, bake sales, lemonade stands, runs, walks, golf tournaments, dances, auctions, softball games, and more, bringing their communities together to help Dana-Farber save lives.

Upcoming Jimmy Fund fundraisers include:

Strike Out Cancer with the Jimmy Fund – Red Sox fans can help strike out cancer all season long by pledging a donation of any amount for each Red Sox win this season. Every dollar raised supports extraordinary, compassionate patient care while fueling revolutionary science and new discoveries that give patients everywhere hope for a cancer-free future. Our friends at DraftKings are matching each donation, up to $25,000 , doubling your impact!





– Red Sox fans can help strike out cancer all season long by pledging a donation of any amount for each Red Sox win this season. Every dollar raised supports extraordinary, compassionate patient care while fueling revolutionary science and new discoveries that give patients everywhere hope for a cancer-free future. Our friends at DraftKings are matching each donation, up to , doubling your impact! Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway presented by DraftKings - Help the Jimmy Fund give Dana-Farber patients the chance of a lifetime to bat and field at Boston's beloved ballpark on May 18 . By donating, fans can help send cancer patients to Fenway for this unforgettable experience, while supporting cancer care and research at Dana-Farber.





- Help the Jimmy Fund give Dana-Farber patients the chance of a lifetime to bat and field at beloved ballpark on . By donating, fans can help send cancer patients to Fenway for this unforgettable experience, while supporting cancer care and research at Dana-Farber. Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl® presented by Herb Chambers – The nation's largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival, will take place at Boston's City Hall Plaza on Tuesday, June 4 through Thursday, June 6 . Attendees can sample all of the delicious ice cream and other frozen treats while enjoying live entertainment, games, and more.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

SOURCE Dana-Farber Cancer Institute