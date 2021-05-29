Red Spice, Miami's hottest model, will appear in Ace magazine for their Memorial Weekend Edition

MIAMI, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Spice, Instagram name, whose birth name is Caroline Torres is rising in popularity. She has a new spread dropping in the Memorial Weekend edition of Ace magazine .

One could follow Red Spice's Instagram page here: RED SPICE ❤️ (@redspice_) • Instagram photos and videos

Red Spice has an impressive career as a model and Instagram influencer with nearly 400k Instagram followers.

About Red Spice: What is her Zodiac sign? Red Spice is a Pisces, born on March 12. Pisces are known for being smart, creative and intuitive. Pisces feel things deeply. They have good instincts and strong reactions about who to trust or not trust. A Pisces knows things from deep within, and can often judge whether a person or situation is good or bad.

What does Red Spice love to do? She loves to travel to exotic places around the world, experiencing different cultures and ways of life.

She also loves to do makeup. One can see her passion on display, her great figure, and her unforgettable look in various magazine covers.

Where is Red Spice from? Red Spice has a proud Puerto Rican heritage, and her parents raised her in Miami where she thrives.

Her illustrious career started in 2011 in a Jamaican magazine.

Red Spice appeared in the popular music video "Peach" by Pardison Fontaine who's currently dating Megan Thee Stallion. Pardison Fontaine - Peach (feat. City Girls) [Official Video] - YouTube

She has appeared also in LaStarya's Model Index Page on DynastySeries.com.

(1) RED SPICE (@redspice__) / Twitter Follow Red Spice on Twitter. Red Spice has over 13.8k followers.

Book Red Spice by emailing [email protected].

And how she finds the time is astonishing, but Red Spice has also opened two clothing lines, one Thank You Enjoy store with shirts, purses and leggings. One of the most popular items sold is a leather purse which resembles a Chinese takeout box-bag.

Red Spice also explores the "urban aspect of everything" with her website rawblasian.com with sexy leotards, boots, and belts.

Red Spice is also the baby mother of Diamond Blue Smith professionally known as Baby Blue Whoaaaa, VH1's Love & Hip Hop Miami Reality TV Star

from the Platinum Recording Group Pretty Ricky. (1) Baby Blue Whoaaaa (@BabyBlueWhoaaaa) / Twitter They have a handsome son together, Diamond Blue Smith Jr.

Book Red Spice for a photoshoot. Contact [email protected]. Red Spice Booking is responsible for this press release.

Related Images

red-spice-model.jpg

Red Spice Model

Red Spice has an impressive career as a model and Instagram influencer with nearly 400k Instagram followers.

SOURCE Red Spice