Red Stag Fulfillment Announces New Investment in Knoxville Fulfillment Center

Once the new facility is completed, Red Stag Fulfillment expects to create between 150-200 new jobs, providing additional employment opportunities for an already robust local labor market. The 3PL fulfillment company, which serves eCommerce clients from around the world, currently employs 120 people in its Knoxville headquarters along with second warehouse in Salt Lake City. This expansion represents substantial growth for Red Stag Fulfillment, which was founded in 2013, as well as current and future clients.

Red Stag Fulfillment president Eric McCollom acknowledges that there will be challenges with growth that will essentially double the footprint of the order fulfillment company. "We want to make sure that, as we grow our workforce, we continue our culture of excellence in fulfillment," McCollom says. "Employees that embody our entrepreneurial spirit, attention to detail, and commitment to maintaining a positive and respectful workplace, have a lot of room for advancement."

The new Knoxville warehouse will better allow Red Stag to serve existing clients while creating an opportunity for new client partnerships from businesses around the world. "The expansion is part of Red Stag Fulfillment's commitment to calculated, profit-driven growth," McCollom says. "Strong companies that can weather the ups and downs of the business cycle are built brick by brick. That's just what we're doing."

Red Stag Fulfillment provides stable, good-paying jobs for the Knoxville community. Both the company and ownership group are proud to sink their roots even deeper with this new Knoxville fulfillment warehouse.

