Red Stone Equity Partners Expands Staff and Announces Executive Promotions

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Stone Equity Partners LLC ("Red Stone Equity"), a privately-owned real estate finance and investment company specializing in multifamily residential funds and financings, has hired Catalina "Cat" Vielma as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions | Mountain Region and Michael Tayefeh as Assistant Vice President of Investor Relations, and announced several promotions in key leadership roles across its Acquisitions, Investor Relations and Portfolio Management divisions. These personnel changes will support the company's continued growth in 2020 after a record-breaking year in 2019 which marked the most successful year in the company's history as it raised $1.03 billion of Low Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") equity and surpassed $5.5 billion in tax credit equity raised and invested since the firm's inception.

Cat Vielma is based in Denver, Colorado and will focus on the origination, underwriting, and structuring of affordable housing investments primarily in the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountains regions. Ms. Vielma brings with her over 10 years of LIHTC experience in equity origination and underwriting.

"We're thrilled to announce the addition of Cat to the west coast team. She comes to us with a tremendous amount of experience in affordable housing and LIHTC finance, having worked in both the public and private sectors of the industry," said Matt Grosz, Red Stone Equity's Managing Director of Acquisitions.

Michael Tayefeh, Assistant Vice President of Investor Relations, is based in New York and is responsible for assisting in the origination and syndication of tax credit investments to Red Stone Equity's institutional investor clients. He has more than eight years of experience working in real estate and market research and five years of experience in LIHTC syndication and development.

The company has also announced the following managerial promotions in Acquisitions, Investor Relations and Portfolio Management:

Charlotte Banghart, based in the Boston office, has been promoted to Managing Director of Portfolio Management. Ms. Banghart was previously a Senior Director of Portfolio Management and has been with the company for seven years.

Alyssa Thomas, most recently Senior Director of Portfolio Management, has been promoted to Managing Director of Portfolio Management. Ms. Thomas is based in the Charlotte office and has been with the company for eight years.

Stephanie Kinsman, based in the New York office, has been promoted to Managing Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Kinsman was recently Director of Investor Relations and has been with the company for over 10 years.

Matt Grosz, most recently Director of Acquisitions | West, has been promoted to Managing Director. Mr. Grosz joined the company in 2016 and is based in the San Diego Office.

Darren Swanson, most recently Director of Acquisitions | Southeast, has been promoted to Managing Director. Mr. Swanson joined the company in 2016 and is based in the company's Charlotte office.

Chris Murray, based in the New York office, has been promoted to Managing Director. Mr. Murray was most recently Director of Acquisitions | Northeast and has been with the company for 12 years.

"As Red Stone Equity continues to grow, our human capital must keep pace. Today we announce not only important additions to our team but also promotions for a group of talented executives who have contributed to our results and stand poised to take on additional leadership in the coming years," said Ryan Sfreddo, Red Stone Equity's President.

Eric McClelland, Red Stone Equity Chairman and CEO added, "I want to congratulate our new hires and recently promoted executives. We are excited about the impact that they will have on our business going forward."

About Red Stone Equity Partners, LLC

Red Stone Equity Partners, LLC ("Red Stone Equity") is a leading real estate investment firm specializing in the syndication of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and Renewable Energy Tax Credits to facilitate the development of affordable multifamily rental housing and renewable energy projects, respectively. Red Stone Equity builds upon long-lasting relationships with investors and developers as it acquires, structures, and provides long-term asset management services to its institutional clients. Its senior management represents more than a combined 100 years of tax credit equity syndication experience, involving the acquisition and syndication of approximately $15 billion of tax credit equity. Red Stone Equity has offices in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, and San Diego. For more information, please visit www.rsequity.com, www.linkedin.com/company/red-stone-equity-partners-llc or https://twitter.com/rsequity.

SOURCE Red Stone Equity Partners, LLC

Related Links

http://www.rsequity.com

