Red Stone Equity Partners Raises Record $1.75 Billion in Affordable Housing Equity in 2025; Surpasses $13 Billion Raised Since Inception

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Stone Equity Partners LLC ("Red Stone Equity" or the "Company"), a privately-owned real estate finance and investment company specializing in affordable housing fund and asset management, announced today that 2025 marked the most productive year in the Company's history. During the year, Red Stone Equity raised $1.75 billion of affordable housing equity and surpassed $13 billion in total equity raised and invested since its inception in 2007, further advancing its mission to help address the nation's deepening affordable housing crisis.

The $1.75 billion of affordable housing fund equity was raised from 28 different institutional limited partners, comprised of (i) $1.275 billion in proprietary Low-Income Housing Tax Credit ("LIHTC") fund format; (ii) $394.1 million in multi-investor LIHTC fund format; and (iii) $78.7 million of non-LIHTC preservation fund equity. During the year, Company-sponsored investment funds invested in 82 LIHTC properties and three non-LIHTC preservation properties across 28 states and in partnership with 69 different developer partners. Since the Company's inception, Red Stone Equity-sponsored investment funds have financed the construction and/or rehabilitation of nearly 900 LIHTC properties, containing more than 75,000 units of affordable rental housing, as well as 932 megawatts of standalone solar energy installations, located across 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Contributing to the historic year, Red Stone Equity sponsored and closed two multi-investor LIHTC funds, Red Stone Equity – Fund 116 Limited Partnership ("Fund 116") and Red Stone Equity – Fund 122 Limited Partnership ("Fund 122"). Fund 116 is a $224.6 million multi-investor LIHTC fund supported by nine institutional investors, including five repeat limited partners and four first-time Red Stone Equity investors. Fund 122 is a $169.5 million multi-investor LIHTC fund backed by seven institutional investors, with an additional $58.2 million of subscription commitments expected to close later this month. Together, Funds 116 and 122 will support the construction and/or rehabilitation of 35 affordable housing communities, delivering more than 2,750 high-quality affordable rental homes nationwide and generating an estimated 6,980 jobs in the communities they serve.

"2025 was a defining year for Red Stone Equity," said Ryan Sfreddo, Chief Executive Officer of Red Stone Equity. "We continued to scale our platform with discipline. Our 2025 results reflect the extraordinary work of the entire Red Stone team, whose determination, judgment, and execution continue to differentiate our company. We are equally grateful for the long-standing trust and partnership of our investors and developer partners, whose collaboration and conviction have been central to our success. Over the past 19 years, we have sought to build a best-in-class tax credit syndication and fund management company designed to perform across market cycles, and 2025 stands as a testament to the strength of that foundation."

Building on its initial entry into the affordable housing preservation space in 2024, Red Stone Equity continued to expand this vertical in 2025. The Company closed nearly $80 million of preservation equity investments during the year, supporting the preservation of 910 affordable rental units across three properties located in California and Texas.

"Preservation is an increasingly important component of addressing the affordable housing crisis," added Mike Wiggers, President of Red Stone Equity. "By protecting and preserving the existing housing stock that is at risk of conversion to market-rate use, we are able to extend affordability, stabilize communities, and complement our long-standing focus on LIHTC syndication. The three non-LIHTC preservation investments that our team sourced and closed in 2025 underscore Red Stone Equity's dual commitment to creating new affordable housing and safeguarding existing communities in high-need markets."

Red Stone Equity remains focused on long-term platform strength and organizational development. During 2025, the Company continued to invest in its leadership team and organizational infrastructure, including several technology initiatives and targeted promotions that expand management depth and support future growth initiatives. "Our results reflect not only market opportunity, but the strength of our team and our culture," said Sfreddo. "We remain committed to investing in our people and our platform so that we can continue to execute at scale while staying true to our mission and building upon the cultural tenets that have been the cornerstone to our success over the last 19 years."

About Red Stone Equity Partners LLC

Red Stone Equity Partners LLC ("Red Stone Equity") is a leading real estate investment firm specializing in the syndication of Low Income Housing Tax Credits to facilitate the development of affordable multifamily rental housing. Red Stone Equity builds upon long-lasting relationships with investors and developers as it acquires, structures, and provides long-term asset management services to its institutional clients. Since its inception, Red Stone Equity has raised over $13 billion of equity with these funds having been used to finance the construction and/or rehabilitation of nearly 900 LIHTC properties containing more than 75,000 units of affordable housing, as well as 932 megawatts of standalone solar energy installations, located in 47 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Red Stone Equity has offices in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Miami, New York, and San Diego. For more information, please visit us at rsequity.com or on LinkedIn or Twitter.

