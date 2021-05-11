RED Technologies wins FCC conditional approval as CBRS SAS administrator in the United States

PARIS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RED Technologies announces today that it has been conditionally approved by the wireless telecommunications bureau (WTB) and office of engineering & technology (OET) of the FCC as Spectrum Access System (SAS) administrator in the 3550-3700 MHz band (3.5 GHz band) in the United States.

This conditional approval gives RED the opportunity to be certified as SAS administrator in the coming months. The company's SAS is already deployed in the US by Amdocs.

Michael Abitbol, COO of RED, said: "While we will continue building on our strong partnership with Amdocs, this conditional approval will lead to the independent certification of our cloud-based SAS expected in the last quarter of this year. We are very excited to soon be able to bring disruptive SAS business models to the market place."

Considering the proven success of CBRS, RED Technologies ambitions to rapidly gain market shares.

Pierre-Jean Muller, CEO of RED, said: "This announcement is another significant strategic step in the construction of our unique dynamic spectrum sharing solutions portfolio. With the current development of our 6GHz AFC (Automatic Frequency Controller), RED Technologies will be the only company in its field offering customers a mixed combination of TVWS, CBRS, and 6GHz to address all use cases, from rural broadband to industry 4.0."

https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/0507548107506/DA-21-538A1.pdf

About RED Technologies

RED Technologies is a leading provider of cutting-edge scalable cloud-based dynamic spectrum sharing solutions for operators of all sizes and sectors. RED's CBRS solution is deployed in the US in partnership with Amdocs. The company operates its TVWS database in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

RED Technologies currently contributes to the 6GHz standardization while developing the necessary AFC (Automatic Frequency Controller) to support 6GHz WLAN and 5G. In an ambition to eliminate barriers to wireless spectrum access wherever and whenever possible, RED technologies will sustain its contribution to the necessary standardization and regulatory works in all potential bands to further consolidate the position of the company as a unique and innovative dynamic spectrum sharing specialist with the full range of solutions available to operators, verticals and governments worldwide.

The reference shareholder of the company is venture capital firm Karista (www.karista.vc).

