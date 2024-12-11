Red Tree Builders | Alair Asheville Wins Prestigious Department of Energy Innovation Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

News provided byRed Tree Builders, Inc.
Dec 11, 2024, 10:15 ET
ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Tree Builders | Alair Asheville is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a recipient of the 2024 Department of Energy (DOE) Innovation Award for the fourth consecutive year. This distinction makes Red Tree Builders | Alair Asheville the only custom home builder in Western North Carolina to achieve this honor for four years in a row.
This year's award-winning project is a custom-built, all-electric home located in the Olivette Community. Designed to meet the DOE's Zero Energy Ready Home (ZERH) standards, the home exemplifies cutting-edge energy efficiency, health, and resilience.
About the Home
- Square Footage: 2,603 sq. ft.
- Layout: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Architect: Brent Campbell, Architect (BCA)
- Designer: RT Design
- Landscape Architect: Greg Cloos
Key Features:
- Ground source heat pump and energy recovery ventilator (ERV)
- Indoor air quality monitoring by Broan Overture
- HERS Score: 2 with photovoltaics (PV)
- Annual energy cost savings of up to $3,700
- Solar integration with an 8.29 kW system
- Sensor-controlled systems for optimal air quality and energy management
The home's airtight construction achieves an air change rate of 0.74 ACH50 and features high-performance insulation, advanced framing techniques, and ENERGY STAR appliances. It is wired for electric vehicle chargers and employs a heat pump water heater for ultimate energy efficiency.
Innovative Indoor Air Quality Technology
The home integrates cutting-edge IAQ monitoring and automation, ensuring optimal comfort and health. "We take pride in building tight homes," says Brandon Bryant, Owner of Red Tree Builders | Alair Asheville. "Our IAQ module senses humidity levels, activates fans and ERVs, and even controls UV lights to keep spaces bacteria- and virus-free, all managed through a convenient app."
"This home is both structurally sound and energy-efficient," added Project Manager Ryan Kuczynski. "From the start, we focused on creating a home built to last forever while offering the highest level of comfort to our clients."
A Legacy of Excellence
The DOE Housing Innovation Awards honor builders leading the industry toward more sustainable, resilient, and energy-efficient homes. Red Tree Builders | Alair Asheville continues to drive market transformation, championing innovative solutions that align with the DOE's decarbonization goals.
Award-winning projects, including those from Red Tree Builders | Alair Asheville, are showcased in the DOE's "Tour of Zero," a virtual platform that highlights high-performance homes nationwide.
The 2024 winners will be celebrated at the Energy & Environmental Building Alliance's High Performance Home Building Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah, where grand winners in five categories will be announced.
About Red Tree Builders | Alair Asheville
Red Tree Builders | Alair Asheville is committed to crafting sustainable, healthy, and innovative homes that harmonize with their environment. With a focus on high-performance building practices and strong community connections, the company is proud to set the standard for excellence in residential construction.
About the DOE Housing Innovation Awards
The DOE Housing Innovation Awards recognize builders who achieve exceptional outcomes in energy efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, resiliency, and market transformation. The awards celebrate projects that exemplify the DOE's Zero Energy Ready Home (ZERH) standards, the most stringent voluntary program for high-performance homes.
For more information, visit www.RedTreeBuilders.com
Contact: Kristy Kepley-Steward, Communications Director
Phone: 308-440-7259
Email: [email protected]
