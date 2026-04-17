Red Wheel/Weiser Acquires Watkins Publishing, Uniting Two Historic Leaders in Mind, Body, Spirit Publishing

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. and LONDON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Wheel/Weiser announces the acquisition of the majority of the titles of Watkins Publishing, the flagship imprint of Watkins Media.

The transaction brings together two of the most respected names in Mind, Body, Spirit (MBS) publishing and marks an important moment for the international spiritual publishing community.

Red Wheel/Weiser Watkins

Watkins Books was established in 1893 and has long been one of the world's most renowned esoteric and mystical bookshops. In the 1920s, John Watkins was among the first publishers to bring the work of Carl Jung into English, publishing Septem Sermones ad Mortuos in 1925 and helping introduce Jung's ideas to English-speaking audiences.

The modern Watkins Publishing imprint, revived in the 2000s and inspired by this historic tradition, has since grown into one of the United Kingdom's leading independent MBS publishers.

Red Wheel/Weiser's own lineage traces through the historic Samuel Weiser Bookstore in New York City. Like Watkins, Weiser began as a bookstore deeply embedded in the esoteric community before evolving into a leading publisher of occult and esoterica. The Weiser Books imprint began publishing in 1957 and is today the main imprint of Red Wheel/Weiser. Together, Watkins and Weiser have helped shape modern spiritual publishing on both sides of the Atlantic.

"There is a long history between Watkins and Weiser that predates current ownership of both companies, making this a meaningful alignment of heritage and editorial vision," said Michael Kerber, President and CEO of Red Wheel/Weiser. "We are honored to build on Watkins' foundation and to welcome their authors into the Red Wheel/Weiser family."

Etan Ilfeld, owner of Watkins Media, added: "Watkins Publishing has grown into a powerful and respected imprint inspired by a historic name and legacy. As part of a broader strategic review of Watkins Media and its publishing portfolio, we determined that Red Wheel/Weiser is the ideal long-term steward for its continued growth."

The transaction does not affect Watkins Books, the celebrated London bookstore or Watkins Mind Body Spirit magazine, both of which will continue to operate independently and are not part of this sale.

Distribution arrangements will remain uninterrupted during a transition period. Beginning July 1, 2026, UK and European distribution will be managed by the Mare Nostrum Group. Red Wheel/Weiser will oversee distribution in the United States and internationally.

"Joining Watkins and Weiser Books with the distribution of New World Library beginning this September along with our other imprints and publishing partners will establish Red Wheel/Weiser as the premier independent publisher and distributor of mind, body, spirit books," added Kerber.

About Red Wheel/Weiser, LLC

Red Wheel/Weiser, LLC is a leading independent publisher specializing in "books to live by." Based in Newburyport, Massachusetts, its imprints include Red Wheel, Weiser Books, Hampton Roads Publishing, and New Page Books. Founded in 2000 following the acquisition of Samuel Weiser, Inc., the company today publishes across the full spectrum of New Age topics, esoteric traditions, and personal growth, offering books that serve to expand the mind, heal the body, and nurture the spirit. The company also provides distribution services to select independent publishers.

About Watkins Media Ltd.

Watkins Media is a London-based independent publishing company whose remaining imprints span Science Fiction & Fantasy (Angry Robot), Crime & Thriller (Datura); Children's Publishing (Moon & Bird); Cookery & Wellbeing (Nourish); and Cultural Theory (Repeater). Across these imprints, Watkins Media is a powerhouse of independent publishing, home to Sunday Times & USA Today bestsellers; Hugo-nominated & Arthur C. Clarke Award winners; diverse & boundary-pushing fiction, and some of the most influential voices in contemporary culture.

Media Contact:

Eryn Eaton

9782252930

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SOURCE Red Wheel/Weiser