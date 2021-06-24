Red, White and Boom: Tailored Pet® Helps Anxious Pups Live their Best Lives this Fourth of July

"For many pups who are scared of loud noises, the Fourth of July is the scariest day of the year, and that means it's stressful for pet parents, too," said Steve Joyce, CEO of Tailored Pet. "This year, we're giving pet parents another tool to manage their dog's anxiety through our special Independence Day promotion, which includes two free gifts, one of which is an anxiety-fighting lick mat that is incredibly helpful in diverting a dog's attention during fireworks."

The brand's special promotion, which will begin on Monday, June 28th will offer pet parents a special July Fourth bundle, including an 80 percent discount on their first subscription order of Tailored personalized dog food, plus two free gifts – an adorable patriotic doggie bowtie and anxiety-fighting silicone lick mat. To take advantage of this limited time offer, which will end Sunday, July 4, pet parents can visit the company's website, take a quick three-minute quiz to receive their dog's personalized recipe recommendation, and enter code USA80 at checkout. Get started at TailoredPet.com.

The brief questionnaire asks detailed questions about the consumer's dog, ranging from gender and breed size to specific food sensitivities and health concerns. Using this information, the brand's canine nutrition experts recommend a personalized recipe tailored to each pet's individual needs to help them live their healthiest, happiest life.

Each personalized Tailored recipe also comes with a bamboo food scoop, and the company offsets 100 percent of its carbon emissions from shipping and follows strict food safety procedures and practices, so pet parents can feel confident about safely feeding Tailored to furry family members, while doing something good for the Earth, too.

"In addition to this exclusive promotion, we also hope to be a resource for pet parents through a special social media series, where we'll share tips for managing doggie anxiety," Mr. Joyce said. "As social distancing restrictions are lifted and more pet parents head back to the office, we think this series will be invaluable in managing both firework-related stress and separation anxiety, as well."

Pet parents interested in the series can follow the brand on Instagram, @MyTailoredPet.

This special Fourth of July promotion is valid while supplies last.

About Tailored® Pet

Tailored® Pet is a new direct-to-consumer, personalized pet food company dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by personalizing recipes with the right nutrients for each dog's unique needs. Each Tailored recipe is designed with highest-quality ingredients by pet nutritionists, approved by veterinarians, and shipped directly to the consumer's door – free of charge – at the frequency they choose. What's more, every Tailored blend is safely cooked in the USA, is fairly priced without retail markups, and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. The company is also dedicated to feeding a healthier, happier Earth through several sustainability initiatives, including a recyclable packaging partnership with TerraCycle, carbon-neutral shipping to offset its carbon emissions, and printing materials on recycled paper. To get started personalizing a recipe today, visit TailoredPet.com or to join our affiliate program, visit http://www.shareasale.com/join/tailoredpet.

