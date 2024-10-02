Red Wing Heritage is Stitching Tiny Wills into its Boots with New 'Will Your Wings' Campaign

Celebrating quality footwear that's crafted to be timeless and built to be handed down

RED WING, Minn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Made-in-USA footwear brand Red Wing Heritage is doing what's never been done and stitching tiny wills into its boots so customers can pass down their favorite pair to the next generation of wearers. In a world of fast fashion and disposable trends, Red Wing Heritage is celebrating the opposite with the launch of its new "Will Your Wings" brand campaign, which aims to keep Red Wing's iconic, high-quality boots on feet for years, even decades, to come.

As part of the campaign, a tiny will with "Worn By" and "Left To" fields can be stitched into customers' boot tongues, designating who will be next to write their own Red Wing story. Born from the same mission as the brand's Out of Fashion campaign that launched in 2021, Will Your Wings champions a commitment to high-quality, handcrafted product that's built to last and gets even better with age. As part of that commitment, Red Wing's repair shop in Minnesota refreshes, re-soles and reconditions upwards of 40,000 boots each year, ultimately diverting 54 tons from landfills.

"This effort is inspired by the countless letters we've received over the years from beloved customers sharing stories of their Red Wings being passed down over decades," says Aaron Seymour-Anderson, head of brand and creative at Red Wing Shoe Company. "That's what Will Your Wings is about — timeless style, giving great products the fullest and longest life cycle possible, and celebrating the personal stories created with each pair of Red Wing boots."

Starting October 2, customers can receive a free Will Your Wings tag in-store or with any purchase online. Global flagship stores in Tokyo, Paris and Red Wing, Minn., as well as select retail stores across the globe including Philadelphia, Pa, Austin, Texas and Toronto, Canada, will also be hosting stitching events for customers to have their Will Your Wings tags sewn in on-site by store associates.

To learn more about the Will Your Wings campaign, purchase a Will Your Wings tag, explore archival film and imagery and participate in other campaign activations, please visit www.willyourwings.com and follow @RedWingHeritage on social channels.

Established in 1905, Red Wing is a renowned American footwear brand celebrated for its iconic footwear and leather goods. The brand's legacy is rooted in a dedication to quality American craftsmanship, traditional construction and timeless design. Through a unique combination of advanced technology and handmade craftsmanship, all Red Wing Heritage boots feature premium materials and over a century of archival inspiration stitched into each pair. To learn more, visit www.redwingshoes.com.

