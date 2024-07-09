RED WING LAUNCHES SUPERSOLE X: NEXT-LEVEL DURABILITY FOR DEMANDING JOB SITES

Made in the USA, built to perform worldwide

RED WING, Minn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Wing Shoes® is proud to introduce SuperSole® X, a new modern, lightweight version of the classic SuperSole family. SuperSole X was designed to tackle the toughest job site conditions, combining unmatched durability with enhanced comfort, all crafted with the quality and precision for which Red Wing is known.

Made in the USA, these easy-on, easy-off boots build upon the iconic SuperSole family and provide even more durability and comfort in the heaviest-duty work environments. They feature a low-density inner sole that provides cushioned comfort, while the tough rubber outer sole delivers best-in-class slip resistance and protection against chemicals, heat and abrasion.

"All Red Wing work boots are designed and constructed to not only ensure safety to the tradespeople who wear them, but also provide an unparalleled sense of comfort and longevity," said Mike VanGoethem, chief services officer for Red Wing. "The new SuperSole X is made right here in the USA and includes a dual-density outsole design that sets the industry-leading standard for durability and enhanced safety for tradespeople."

SuperSole X has been meticulously engineered to deliver best-in-class heat, abrasion and slip resistance. As job sites continue to be harsh, SuperSole X from Red Wing ensures that workers remain protected throughout their demanding workdays. Ideal for use in the energy, construction, manufacturing and railroad industries. Through extensive testing and refinement, this new boot delivers on the Red Wing promise of quality, durability and superior underfoot comfort.

Key Features of SuperSole X:

Modern, Lightweight Design: A stunning evolution of the classic SuperSole offering enhanced mobility without compromising strength.

Enhanced Comfort and Abrasion Resistance: Utilizing advanced materials and construction techniques, SuperSole X provides superior underfoot comfort and resilience against wear and tear.

Made in the USA: From stitch to sole, every SuperSole X boot is crafted in the USA, ensuring the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

Rigorous Testing: SuperSole X underwent world-class lab testing to meet and/or exceed industry standards, providing workers with the confidence that their footwear is built to last.

More Durability and Comfort at a Lower Overall Weight: The dual-density outsole includes a soft inner core for comfort and a rubber outer layer for maximum durability and best-in-class slip resistance.

For more information about SuperSole X, please visit www.redwingshoes.com/work/supersole-x

About Red Wing Shoe Company

Red Wing Shoe Company is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minnesota, the privately held company's family of brands includes Red Wing Shoes®, the premium choice for purpose-built work footwear, workwear and accessories. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multichannel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners and owned e-commerce platforms. Red Wing employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide and operates three U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing, Minnesota, Potosi, Missouri, and Clarksville, Arkansas. For more information, please visit redwingshoeco.com or follow @RedWingShoes.

Media Contact:

Hannah Westberg

[email protected]

763.242.3458

