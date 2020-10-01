Red Wing Reinvents Its Classic Western Work Boot

"Today's laborer is looking for one pair of high-quality, versatile boots that matches their style and can handle the day-in, day-out expectations of a demanding job," said Kristin Hamilton, senior product merchandising manager at Red Wing Shoe Company. "With that in mind, we created the supremely durable RIO FLEX pull-on boot, which features premium leather, authentic western details, and outstanding fit and comfort."

RIO FLEX is built for demanding work in construction, warehousing, ranching and manufacturing. Key performance features of the ASTM-compliant RIO FLEX models include:

The unique Dynamic Fit System provides all-day comfort and support through built-in side stretch panels that allow for 360 degrees of flexibility while locking the foot in place, improving range of motion and overall comfort. Easy Entry: The stretch panels subtly yield to the pressure of the foot inside the boot, expanding enough to allow the boot to slip on for easy entry and easy exit.

A purpose-built Barnstormer rubber sole delivers best-in-class slip, oil/chemical, abrasion and heat resistance, and high-rebound EVA midsoles provide comfort throughout the day. Style: The 11-inch model features waterproof premium leather, an intricate 10-row stitching pattern for western flair and a sleek, square-toe profile to ensure the boot looks as good on a dance floor as it does on a project site. A lace-up style is available in an 8-inch model with a removable kiltie.

The new RIO FLEX styles are available at Red Wing stores and mobile shoe trucks nationwide. To find your nearest retailer, visit www.redwingshoes.com/stores.

Safety professionals interested in the RIO FLEX line or any of Red Wing's safety footwear for their employees can easily manage the purchase process by participating in Red Wing for Business, an innovative platform that combines digital and retail experiences. This simplified purchasing process gives workers access to digital vouchers that they can use to purchase more than 250 industry-specific designs at any Red Wing retail store, on-site mobile shoe store or authorized Red Wing retailer. Red Wing for Business reduces administration time, mitigates risks by assuring the right boot is selected for the job and eliminates costly waste and inaccuracies.

For more information about Red Wing Shoe Company's safety footwear program, visit www.redwingsafety.com.

About Red Wing Shoe Company

Red Wing Shoe Company Inc. is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of work, safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minnesota, the privately held company's family of brands includes Red Wing®, the premium choice for purpose-built work footwear, workwear and accessories. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multichannel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners and owned e-commerce platforms. The Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing and Potosi, Missouri. For more information, please visit redwingshoes.com or follow @RedWingShoes.

