Red Wing Shoe Store in Gilbert Arizona is #1 in Nation

PHOENIX, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The #1 Red Wing Shoe store in the nation is in Gilbert Arizona. This local store won the award over the other 500 plus Red Wing Shoe Stores in the United States. During the recent Red Wing Shoe Company's National Sales meeting in Las Vegas, Red Wing Shoes of Gilbert Arizona received this prestigious award in front of Red Wing Shoe Store Managers and Independent owners from across the United States.

John Rademacher, Retail Director, West Region, Red Wing Brands of America said, "Red Wing Shoe Company was very proud to recognize and award the local Red Wing Shoe Store in Gilbert, Arizona for the top footwear and footwear accessory sales in the country. We want to thank Michael and Micaela Colistro, and their staff for their outstanding service to their community."

The owner and operator of Red Wing Shoes in Gilbert is Michael Colistro. He said in acknowledging the award that, "For over 15 years we've served the East Valley of Phoenix with the very best safety shoe product available. We strive to serve our community with the product and services that working men and women deserve. This award makes us very proud and thankful."

Link – http://stores.redwing.com/gilbert-az

With locations in Gilbert, Mesa and in East Phoenix, Colistro says, "It's our goal to be the top 3 stores in the Nation next year!" In addition to safety footwear, Colistro also owns the Red Wing Boot Truck. This is a fully stocked truck that can go to work sites to fit and sell safety boots directly to work crews. The Colistro stores are involved in the community as members of multiple Chamber of Commerces. Community events include their annual SUPPORT A VETERAN promotion where they accept old and worn work boots in trade in. The boots are then cleaned and repaired and then donated to local veteran groups.

ABOUT Red Wing Shoe Stores East Valley:

Michael Colistro has over 30 years of experience and a certification in orthopedic shoe modification from Ball State University. He is a noted footwear specialist in the industry.

Store locations include 3126 S. Higley Rd., Ste 101, Gilbert Az. 85295 – 1911 W. Broadway Rd, Ste 22, Mesa AZ 85202 – 3937 E. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018

SOURCE Red Wing Shoe Stores East Valley

Related Links

http://stores.redwing.com/gilbert-az

