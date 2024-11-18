RED WING SHOES EXPANDS PRODUCT LINE WITH LAUNCH OF THREE NEW WORK BOOTS: DRAFTSMITH, POLAR X AND VERSAPRO

"The introduction of Draftsmith, Polar X and VersaPro allows us to provide ongoing solutions that cater to a wide spectrum of industry needs while ensuring the same level of safety, comfort and craftsmanship that Red Wing is known for," said Mike VanGoethem, chief services officer at Red Wing Shoes. "These new product families not only demonstrate our commitment to worker safety and performance but also reflect our focus on addressing the modern demands of today's tradespeople."

Key Features of the New Red Wing Work Boots:

Draftsmith: Versatility for Office-to-Floor and Beyond

Crafted for tradespeople who transition between office and production environments, Draftsmith combines a legacy-inspired design with eco-friendly materials.

The lightweight boot offers the durability of full-grain leather, a recycled lining and a slip-resistant TredLucent® sole. Its aluminum safety toe meets ASTM standards while allowing workers to maintain style and comfort in any environment.

Available in four styles and multiple colors, Draftsmith ensures adaptability for various industries.

VersaPro: Elevating Safety and Comfort in Medium- to Heavy-Duty Work

Designed for the toughest jobs in sectors like manufacturing, oil and gas, and renewable energy, VersaPro features a Galvanext outsole for best-in-class slip, oil and puncture resistance, along with Red Wing's waterproofing and non-metallic safety toe.

waterproofing and non-metallic safety toe. Available in three styles, including two with side zippers and one featuring the BOA® Fit System, VersaPro provides durable, lightweight protection globally certified for a variety of job sites.

Polar X: Unmatched Protection and Warmth in Harsh Winter Conditions

Ideal for extreme cold-weather jobs in industries such as oil and gas and construction, Polar X incorporates advanced insulation technology equivalent to 1600 grams of protection without added bulk.

With Red Wing waterproofing, a cold-weather rubber outsole and the BOA® Fit System, Polar X ensures safety and warmth in the harshest environments. Its multi-zone barrier system strategically places insulation where it's most needed, delivering maximum comfort and protection for outdoor work.

These new work boots are now available online and in stores. For more information and to find a local Red Wing Shoe store please visit: https://www.redwingshoes.com/ .

About Red Wing Shoe Company

Red Wing Shoe Company Inc. is a global leader in the design, production and distribution of safety and lifestyle footwear and work apparel. Established in 1905 in Red Wing, Minn., the privately held company's family of brands includes Red Wing Shoes®, the premium choice for purpose-built work footwear, workwear and accessories. Its brands are distributed to more than 110 countries in an immersive multichannel environment of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, third-party partners and owned e-commerce platforms. Red Wing Shoe Company employs more than 2,000 employees worldwide and operates two U.S. manufacturing facilities in Red Wing, Minn. and Potosi, Mo. For more information, please visit redwingshoeco.com or follow @RedWingShoes.

