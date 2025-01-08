Red5 Acquires Fan Engagement Startup Dale to Enhance TrueTime Solutions™ Portfolio

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red5, the leading provider of real-time streaming technology, today announced the acquisition of Dale, a leading fan engagement software company, expanding its TrueTime Solutions™ portfolio and strengthening its presence in Latin America.

The acquisition of Dale further enhances Red5's TrueTime Studio™ product with additional fan engagement features. Some of these features include advanced production capabilities, sophisticated guest management, custom multi-view layouts, and streamlined attendee controls. Dale's innovative features will be fully integrated into the TrueTime Studio™ platform, providing broadcasters and content creators with more powerful tools for managing interactive live streaming experiences.

"This strategic acquisition of Dale accelerates our mission to deliver sub-250 millisecond latency streaming solutions while adding crucial fan engagement capabilities to our TrueTime Solutions™ portfolio," said Chris Allen, CEO of Red5. "Dale's technology, which was built on the Red5 streaming platform, enables a seamless integration that will provide enhanced interactive experiences across broadcasting, podcasting, and live events."

"Joining forces with Red5 marks an exciting new chapter for Dale's technology and our team," said Raphael Japiassu Gonçalves, co-founder & CEO of Dale. "Our shared vision for innovative fan engagement solutions, combined with Red5's industry-leading low-latency streaming technology, will enable us to deliver even more powerful interactive experiences to broadcasters and content creators worldwide. We're thrilled to bring our expertise in the Latin American market to Red5's global operations." As part of the acquisition, Gonçalves will assume the role of VP of Sales for Latin America (LATAM) at Red5.

The acquisition also expands Red5's operational footprint in Latin America, adding Dale's experienced sales, engineering, and support resources. This enhanced regional presence will provide Portuguese and Spanish language support and strengthen Red5's ability to serve and support Latin America.

Dale's technology will be integrated into TrueTime Studio™, offering customers:

Advanced video guest queuing and management





Customizable multi-view layouts





Enhanced production controls





Streamlined remote participant management

About Red5

Red5 delivers interactive live streaming experiences at the speed of thought. With industry-leading sub-250 millisecond latency, Red5's scalable WebRTC solutions power millions of concurrent connections across all devices, enabling real-time engagement for sports, gaming, betting, auctions, and live entertainment.

