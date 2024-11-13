redalpine and Revere Partners Invest in Biolux Technology to Accelerate Orthodontic Innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolux Technology, a leader in advanced light-accelerated orthodontics, today announced a USD 4.5 M investment in its seed fund stage from leading European VC redalpine and Revere Partners, the only venture capital fund focused on oral health. Biolux will use the funds to launch a smart digital platform for its flagship product, OrthoPulse®, offering real-time monitoring and treatment optimization for both orthodontists and patients. This will further OrthoPulse®'s mission to enhance orthodontic treatments through cutting-edge technology and research-driven innovations. In 2023, orthodontic market valued at USD 9 billion (12 million cases) and expected to grow at 15% CAGR to reach USD 21 billion by 2030 (30 million cases).

Alongside these developments, Biolux Technology also announced the appointment of Raphael Pascaud as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Pascaud brings a wealth of leadership experience from his roles on various boards and executive positions in the dental industry, including at companies like DentalMonitoring and Align Technology. With his deep industry expertise, Mr. Pascaud will help in steering Biolux through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Marcel Pordes, CEO of Biolux Technology, said: "We are thrilled to partner with both redalpine and Revere Partners, and welcome Raphael Pascaud as our Chairman. This investment, along with our new digital platform for OrthoPulse®, represents a critical milestone in our journey to revolutionize orthodontics. We are committed to providing patients with faster, more efficient treatment options, and ensuring orthodontists have the tools they need to deliver exceptional care."

Daniel Dillinger, Principal at redalpine, said: "Biolux is already transforming orthodontics and delivering exceptional patient outcomes with its FDA-cleared, patented, and commercially successful flagship product, OrthoPulse®. We're delighted to partner with the Biolux team as they enter the next phase of growth, further enhancing the state-of-the-art user experience to support their rapid scaling and expansion in the U.S. market."

The next-generation OrthoPulse® features an exclusive, patented light-accelerated technology and an exceptionally low failure rate for more reliable treatment. Using safe near-infrared light therapy, OrthoPulse® accelerates tooth movement, cutting treatment times by up to 50%. This game-changing approach not only shortens the orthodontic process but also tackles a critical issue in patient care - longer treatments often lead to reduced compliance and more expensive, time-consuming refinements. With this new funding, Biolux Technology will accelerate the development of OrthoPulse®, advance clinical research, and develop innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and revolutionize orthodontic treatment worldwide.

About Biolux Technology

Biolux Technology is a leading innovator in light-accelerated orthodontics, dedicated to developing advanced technologies that improve patient outcomes and treatment experiences. The company's flagship product, OrthoPulse® uses near-infrared light therapy to safely and effectively accelerate tooth movement, reduce treatment time and treatment discomfort. Thus, OrthoPulse® improves the predictability of aligner treatments, enhancing the overall orthodontic experience.

About redalpine

redalpine is the pan-European venture capital firm that empowers GameChangers. Founded in Zurich in 2006, with offices in Berlin, London, and a presence in San Francisco, redalpine brings together financial investment, operational expertise, and a vast international network to help ambitious entrepreneurs transform their vision into a reality.

redalpine has over $1bn in assets under management and has backed some of Europe's most disruptive software and science companies, including N26, Taxfix, Mistral, 9fin, Carvolution, Klarna, and Infinite Roots. With a multi-stage investment approach, redalpine invests Europe-wide and counts over 100 companies in its portfolio. Find out more at www.redalpine.com

About Revere Partners

Revere Partners is the first and only venture capital fund focused on oral health. Their mission is to identify and support innovative companies in the dental and orthodontic sectors, with a focus on improving patient care and outcomes through cutting-edge technology. Their experienced team of industry professionals ensures the success of their portfolio companies in a competitive market.

The investment was facilitated by Mark Van Weelde, a larger- than-life figure whose vision and dedication were instrumental in bringing Revere Partners and Biolux together. This partnership stands as a tribute to his remarkable legacy.

