Redaptive Closes Approximately $216 Million Financing for First-of-its-Kind Securitization Backed by Energy-as-a-Service Performance Contracts

Private placement arranged by Deutsche Bank and backed by long-term Energy-as-a-Service contracts with Fortune 500 commercial and industrial customers

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redaptive , the pioneer of infrastructure monetization, today announced the successful close of an inaugural Energy-as-a-Service asset-backed securitization with performance contracts from Fortune 500 commercial and industrial assets. The transaction, structured and underwritten by Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., marks a significant milestone in the evolution of infrastructure financing, enabling institutional investors to participate in energy-efficiency and decarbonization projects at scale.

Energy-related asset-backed securitization (ABS) creates innovative opportunities to package verified service payment streams into diversified portfolios and offer investors scalable exposure to infrastructure-like cash flows. Redaptive's portfolio consists of long-term Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) contracts that support lighting, HVAC, and controls for multi-site commercial and industrial (C&I) customers across multiple states, providing budget certainty, measured performance, and lower energy and maintenance costs.

"This transaction represents industry-leading capital formation behind Redaptive's Infrastructure Monetization platform, said Matt Gembrin, Chief Investment Officer of Redaptive. "The innovative structure of this securitization bridges the gap between project-level energy efficiency investments and capital markets by providing a scalable model for financing sustainable infrastructure. This milestone further validates our data-driven approach to underwriting and ability to deliver reliable, performance-backed returns while driving environmental impact."

As a first-time issuer within a new asset class, Redaptive's capital markets, underwriting, and legal teams worked with outside counsel and third-party advisors to educate the investor community on EaaS contract structures, portfolio data, and credit enhancement. The team collaborated with market participants to evaluate obligor risk and contract mechanics using a data-driven approach, which is expected to streamline future issuances and serve as a template for other issuers that seek to bring EaaS assets to the term debt market, especially as incentives and subsidies fluctuate across jurisdictions.

Redaptive's pool of EaaS contracts are pending final ratings by Kroll Bond Rating Agency. The rating process evaluates cash flow predictability and operational performance of the asset pool. This includes an assessment of Redaptive's full-service model, evaluating project development, installation quality, measured performance against forecasts, service standards, and portfolio history.

Redaptive redefines how energy and infrastructure projects are financed, delivered, and scaled, unlocking trapped value inside buildings and across portfolios through a new model called Infrastructure Monetization. Its programmatic approach replaces CapEx-heavy, reactive upgrades with scalable solutions that combine tailored financing, turnkey modernization, and measurable outcomes. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Redaptive empowers organizations to reduce risk, lower total cost of ownership, and accelerate enterprise value creation, transforming infrastructure from a drag on performance into a catalyst for growth.

