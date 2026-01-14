Redaptive Partners With UniFirst to Modernize Energy Infrastructure Across Facilities

Multi-phase program projected to eliminate over 21,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redaptive, the pioneer of infrastructure monetization, today announced the successful completion of the first phase of a multi-site energy modernization program with UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), across 39 facilities throughout the U.S. Through this collaboration, Redaptive provided upfront capital and turnkey project management for LED installations. The companies are currently evaluating additional opportunities for energy modernization.

"UniFirst is setting an example for how enterprises can modernize outdated infrastructure while achieving business goals," said Arvin Vohra, CEO, Redaptive. "Our strategic partnership highlights the potential of scalable solutions across large facility footprints, helping organizations achieve significant energy savings and carbon reductions while preserving capital."

The first phase of the project focused on LED lighting installations across 39 UniFirst operations, covering more than 2.5 million square feet of facility space. These upgrades modernized existing lighting systems and significantly improved energy efficiency, providing bottom-line financial benefit.

The total infrastructure upgrades are projected to save UniFirst several million dollars in energy costs while avoiding more than 21,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions over 10 years — comparable to eliminating nearly 50,000 barrels of oil consumption or matching the annual carbon output of 4,157 residential homes.

"Partnering with Redaptive allows us to strategically improve our operational infrastructure," said Matt Croatti, Senior Vice President, UniFirst. "This collaboration strengthens operational efficiency, reduces costs, and helps us advance our business objectives, creating long-term value for our customers, employee Team Partners, and UniFirst shareholders."

Learn more about the most recent impact and results from the Redaptive and UniFirst partnership: redaptive.com.

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800-296-2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Redaptive

Redaptive redefines how energy and infrastructure projects are financed, delivered, and scaled – unlocking trapped value inside buildings and across portfolios through a new model called Infrastructure Monetization. Its programmatic approach replaces CapEx-heavy, reactive upgrades with scalable solutions that combine tailored financing, turnkey modernization, and measurable outcomes. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Redaptive empowers organizations to reduce risk, lower total cost of ownership, and accelerate enterprise value creation—transforming infrastructure from a drag on performance into a catalyst for growth. For more information, visit Redaptive.com.

