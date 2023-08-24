Redaptive Secures $125M Financing from Deutsche Bank to Deploy Energy-As-A-Service Solutions for Sustainability Programs

News provided by

Redaptive

24 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

Securitization style warehouse facility will expand deployment of Redaptive's metering, energy saving, and energy generating projects

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redaptive, Inc., the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) leader, has announced it secured $125 million in financing from Deutsche Bank's US Private Credit & Infrastructure group to help accelerate metering, HVAC, solar, LED, EV, and other efficiency and sustainability solutions. The warehouse facility provided by Deutsche Bank will securitize Redaptive's diverse portfolio of customer contracts allowing Redaptive to provide customers with the most competitive pricing for EaaS and data offerings.

Redaptive helps major corporations achieve net zero goals through fully-funded end-to-end energy-saving and renewable upgrades with their EaaS offering. The company also tracks and analyzes building performance and consumption of water, gas, and energy for ESG reporting for customer building portfolios via their metering platform - Redaptive ONE.

Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch has been selected as facility agent and Deutsche Bank Trust & Agency ABS and Document Custody Services team has been selected as account bank and verification agent on this $125 million committed warehouse facility for Redaptive.

"We're excited to partner with Deutsche Bank to further entrench Redaptive's leadership position in the Energy-as-a-Service market," said Redaptive CFO Matt Gembrin. "This partnership expands our ability to offer competitive solutions to help companies reach net zero and lower their carbon footprint."

Jeremy Eisman, Head of Infrastructure & Energy Finance for the Americas, Deutsche Bank said, "We are proud to partner with Redaptive to accelerate the implementation of their sustainability solutions and further support our shared net-zero ambitions."

The World Green Building Council estimates that almost 30% of global carbon emissions come from heating and powering buildings. EaaS and metering solutions like Redaptive's can achieve energy and financial savings faster with speed-to-scale implementation and help companies meet new energy efficiency regulations and ESG goals.

About Redaptive

Redaptive is a leading Energy-as-a-Service provider that funds and installs energy-saving and energy-generating equipment. Redaptive's programs help many of the world's most sophisticated organizations reduce energy waste, optimize cost, lower carbon emissions, and meet their sustainability goals across their entire real estate portfolios. With Redaptive, customers can overcome capital and resource barriers to achieve energy-saving benefits quickly, all with continuous data powered by Redaptive's proprietary metering technology. Redaptive was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit: Redaptive.com.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank provides retail and private banking, corporate and transaction banking, lending, asset and wealth management products and services as well as focused investment banking to private individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Deutsche Bank is the leading bank in Germany with strong European roots and a global network.

SOURCE Redaptive

Also from this source

New Redaptive ONE Platform Simplifies Building Energy Management and ESG Reporting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.