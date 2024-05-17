REDARC Unveils Three Revolutionary Products at Overland Expo West

LONSDALE, Australia, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REDARC, the industry leader in rugged mobile power solutions and towing for over 45 years, is proud to unveil three groundbreaking new products at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, AZ. As with all REDARC products, they are designed, engineered, and rigorously tested in Australia's toughest conditions, underscoring the company's commitment to quality, durability, and reliability. With these launches, REDARC broadens its reach to vanlifers and outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds, appealing to a wider array of consumers than ever before.

Manager Alpha: REDARC introduces Manager Alpha, an advanced battery management system tailored for vans, trailer campers, and RVs. Available in 50A, 75A, and 100A capacities, it's powered by vehicle (DC), shore power (AC), and solar inputs. Capable of charging 3x faster than the Manager30, it can charge a 600Ah (lithium) battery bank from flat to full in less than 8 hours. With the Manager Alpha, users will always have enough power for their accessories. Balancing power with a compact design, it's up to 55% smaller and 28% lighter than similar systems, ensuring that more room is preserved for life's adventures when space is at a premium.

Tow-Pro Link: The Tow-Pro Link is the latest innovation in REDARC's lineup of brake controllers, redefining a safe towing experience with advanced Bluetooth connectivity. The Tow-Pro Link features dual control modes—"Everyday" proportional mode for routine driving and "Manual Off-road" mode—ensuring adaptable trailer control. Engineered for seamless, plug-and-play installation, it requires no modifications to the vehicle's dash or tools to drill. The system includes SwayStop Plus™ technology, which provides instant trailer stabilization with a push of a button via the dedicated wireless remote head or through the app. This keeps you and all of your precious cargo safe when towing out on the road or off the beaten path. Additionally, the Tow-Pro Link incorporates a 6-axis sensor that enhances towing sensitivity and control.

GoBlock: The GoBlock is both a portable power source and a flexible in-vehicle dual-battery system. When charged via the PowerDock or capable Anderson input, the GoBlock's 100Ah (1200W) capacity can be fully recharged in just two hours with its rapid 50A recharge rate. With Bluetooth technology, the GoBlock connects to the RedVision smartphone app for battery status, diagnostics, and updates. In the event of a start battery failure, the GoBlock's Start Battery Recovery feature ensures a rapid recharge in just 15 minutes. With an IP52 protection rating, its inputs and outputs are neatly recessed with tough shields to protect them from hard knocks and inclement weather. Designed with versatility and portability in mind, the GoBlock is the perfect way to power any adventure, from overlanding and backcountry hunting to tailgating and construction projects.

For the last 45 years, REDARC has been a pioneer in power management and trailer brake technology, always leading, never following, and designing innovative solutions that empower every adventurer to explore with confidence," said Peter Favilla, REDARC's Global President. "Our new products demonstrate REDARC's leadership; the Manager Alpha will redefine charging systems in vans, RVs, and other power-hungry vehicles. The GoBlock stands out as the most innovative portable dual-battery system available. Meanwhile, we continue to assert our dominance in the trailer brake sector with the announcement of the Tow-Pro Link, which introduces incredible new wireless functionality, easy installation, and impeccable safety."

About REDARC

Over 45 years ago, REDARC began to revolutionize the way people enjoy the outdoors by giving customers the ability to power electronics from any vehicle anywhere and feel confident towing off-road. REDARC products enable having a fridge full of cold drinks, keeping the lights on at camp, powering tools and Wi-Fi to get the job done anywhere, and towing your RV or trailer safely. With the ability to monitor and control the power usage with REDARC, customers can enjoy the convenience of modern technology in the great outdoors for longer. Engineered, tested and produced in Australia, REDARC products allow you to power your lifestyle safely and confidently wherever your adventure takes you.

About Idea Ranch

Idea Ranch is a full-service advertising, public relations, and consumer insights firm headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with offices in Wichita, Kansas, and Durango, Colorado. The firm has a diversified list of clients across the country and is an industry-leading marketing-communications company building brands in the outdoor recreation, passion sports, and farm & ranch sectors. For more information, please visit www.idearanch.com.

