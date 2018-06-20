Redbarn Pet Products Debuts Rawhide Alternatives and Pet Treats at SuperZoo

Just like our popular Redbarn Bully Sticks, Redbarn Odor-Free Bully Sticks are an all-natural, single-ingredient chew made from free-range, grass-fed cattle. These long-lasting chews are a clean label treat, containing no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and no, wheat, corn, soy, grains or gluten. Plus, our Odor-Free Bully Sticks are slow-roasted to maximize flavor and durability. And as is true for all our products, safety and quality are our top priority! Redbarn's Odor-Free Bully Sticks are thoroughly inspected in our FDA-approved facility in Great Bend, Kansas and adhere to stringent USDA and FDA standards. Odor-Free Bully Sticks come in a variety of boredom-busting shapes and sizes that help support your dog's dental hygiene, including our Odor-Free Bully Braid and Bully Spring. "Dogs love our Bully Sticks. However, some customers can be put off by the strong smell," explained Redbarn President Jeff Sutherland. "Our team came up with a way to address the odor while still providing a safe, natural chew that dogs can still enjoy."

Redbarn has partnered up with one the largest caseinate suppliers in the world to bring you their latest line of innovative treats, Protein Puffs for cats and dogs! Redbarn's new Protein Puffs are loaded with protein derived from caseinate, commonly used in health supplements, drinks, and diet products. Both of Redbarn's Protein Puffs for cats and dogs are a low-calorie source of protein and essential amino acids, which help maintain muscle development. These treats are low fat and lean, packed with 75% protein at less than one calorie per treat. Light and crispy, Redbarn Protein Puffs are a clean label treat containing no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, as well as no wheat, corn, soy, grains or gluten. Choosing the best food to aid in your pet's health is just as important as the location where the ingredients are sourced and manufactured. Redbarn is proud to manufacture our Protein Puffs in the USA, guaranteeing both high standards for quality assurance and American jobs. "At Redbarn, we strive to release innovative, high-quality treats and chews," remarked Redbarn co-owner Howard Bloxam. "Redbarn could not be more delighted about the new partnership that allowed us to develop this unique treat full of protein and limited ingredients for cats and dogs," added Redbarn Director of Product Development Lindsay Tracy.

Redbarn's new Tripe Twist is a flaky, savory chew your dog's mouth will water for. This rawhide alternative is highly palatable, contains no grains or gluten, and is free from any additives, preservatives, hormones, and chemicals. Redbarn's Tripe Twists are a natural, single-ingredient beef tripe chew sourced from free-range, grass-fed cattle. This chew is great for all life stages and helps support healthy teeth and gums. The mechanical action of chewing helps to rid dogs' teeth of harmful plaque buildup. By gently scraping dogs' teeth to help keep them clean, regular chewing of natural beef chews helps to prevent periodontal diseases. Plus, the fun twisted design keeps dogs entertained!

Redbarn's Braided Esophagus Sticks and Rings are a beautifully braided chew that help support healthy teeth and gums by breaking down plaque and tartar buildup. These dynamic chews are also high in Omega-3 Fatty Acids, supporting a healthy skin and coat. It also provides mental stimulation, which can help relieve boredom and frustration. These innovative dog chews are tightly wound for an extended chewing time to create a fun and compelling shape that dogs will puzzle over. As single-ingredient beef chew, Redbarn Braided Sticks and Rings are free from grain and gluten with no added salt or sugar.

Redbarn Puff Braids are a great alternative to rawhide for pet parents looking for an engaging beef chew their dog can fully enjoy! Redbarn Puff Braids provide dogs with a similar chewing experience as rawhide, but with a few added benefits! Redbarn Puff Braids are a unique source of chondroitin and glucosamine which offer a boost to joint health (mobility and movement). Redbarn Puff Braids are grain and gluten free with no added salt or sugar! "Redbarn is dedicated to creating chews for all dogs with the pet parent's preferences in mind," boasted Redbarn President Jeff Sutherland. "Redbarn's new Puff Braids are a highly digestible chew that not only keeps your pet entertained but aides their health as well."

We are excited to announce the launch of Redbarn's reformulated Natural Chew-A-Bulls®! Redbarn Chew-A-Bulls® has long been a customer favorite, but now dogs and pet owners alike will love the new and improved natural ingredients and palatability even more. "At Redbarn, we are constantly listening to our customer's feedback and took note of their desire for more natural products," said Jeff Sutherland, President at Redbarn Pet Products. "We are thrilled to say our team has updated our entire line of Chew-A-Bulls® to reflect what our customer's value and look for in their pet's food." The formulas for both the base and the coatings in Redbarn's new Natural Chew-A-Bulls® are processed more naturally, free from grains and artificial preservatives and chemicals, and no longer include ingredients like chicken meal, sorbitol or cellulose. As a natural rawhide alternative, Natural Chew-A-Bulls® are grain-free, easily digestible and safe to eat. Available in two flavor coatings- beef and peanut butter- and made with real Redbarn bully sticks, Natural Chew-A-Bulls® contain added functional ingredients including Vitamin E and Salmon Oil, to support healthy skin and coats, and dried cranberries and blueberries, for added antioxidants. As a whole, these functional ingredients work together to help support joint health! Our new Natural Chew-A-Bulls® are proudly made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. Every ingredient we use is carefully selected and tested before packaging by our dedicated quality assurance team.

Choose natural treats and chews that are healthy, helps support healthy teeth and gums, and from a company that simply wants the best for its customers.

About Redbarn Pet Products, LLC:

In 1996, Redbarn co-owners (and lifelong friends) Jeff Baikie and Howard Bloxam recognized the need for a wholesome dog food that was developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and, of course, premium ingredients. They developed the signature Redbarn Rolled Food, an enhanced food with over 93% digestibility. Soon, they began manufacturing premium, grass-fed bully sticks and other natural chews. In 2013, responding to customer's demands, Jeff and Howard created the grain-free Redbarn for Cats line. Redbarn is proud to be celebrating 20 years of providing products and information to help our customers in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets.

SuperZoo, presented by World Pet Association in 1950, is the pet industry's most-attended trade show featuring the newest, most innovative pet products on the market today. SuperZoo's show floors will be open from June 26-28, 2018 for independent retailers, distributors, mass-market buyers, and other qualified professionals. At SuperZoo, more than 1,000 companies from around the world showcase the latest and greatest products available for all types of pets including dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, small animals, and horses to the more than 10,000 attendees.

