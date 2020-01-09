Redbarn® Pet Products Expands Product Lines with Natural Filled Bones & Superfood Fetchers®

"We encourage all pet parents to turn the package around and be cautious of harmful additives or artificial preservatives," Howard Bloxam, Co-founder of Redbarn Pet Products, said. "We are excited to share this new, natural formula, comparable in taste to our popular original flavors. It's just one of many improved recipes to come."

Another of these new recipes is Redbarn's Superfood Fetchers, available in a medium or large stick. No longer made with corn syrup solids, dogs will love the chewy, savory outside made from an all-natural beef casing and filled with a crunchy center featuring real Redbarn Bully Sticks and three powerful superfoods— chia seeds, mango, and carrots!

Carrots are an excellent source of beta-carotene, fiber, antioxidants, and Vitamin A. Mangos contain over 20 different vitamins and minerals. And, chia seeds contain five times more calcium than whole milk, more than double the iron of raw spinach, 15 times more magnesium than broccoli, and 200 times more omega-3 than wild salmon, according to the USDA and National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference.

The combined ingredients in Superfood Fetchers are a natural source of chondroitin, supporting optimal joint health. Natural Filled Bones offer an extended chewing experience while acting as a natural boredom-buster, stress-reliever, and plaque-remover for dogs.

About Redbarn Pet Products, LLC:

Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food that is developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus: providing nutritious, tasty and safe pet food. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs and cats, from rolled and canned food to bully sticks and treats. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets. To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products, visit their website at www.redbarn.com.

