Redbarn® Pet Products Launches New Website Focused on Educating Pet Parents

"Our top manufacturing priorities are pet safety and product quality and we felt it was time for our website to match those same priorities," Jeff Baikie, Co-Founder of Redbarn, said. "While it showcases our product assortment in a modern, user-friendly manner, we ultimately designed it with a focus on pet parent education."

Product pages clearly highlight the health benefits and chew levels, the latter being essential to dogs safely consuming chews. A new "product picker" helps find treats by first identifying their health needs and chew level, then flavor preferences. The site is also equipped with easy to use resources like "decoding the label," an ingredients dictionary, and an educational blog.

Beyond education, Redbarn hopes the new website allows pet parents a behind-the-scenes look into their company values and manufacturing practices. Short documentary style videos introduce the audience to Redbarn's co-founders and invaluable team members who discuss everything from their love of pets, what it's like to work at Redbarn, and the importance of quality assurance. The new site also exclusively features photos and product videos from real dogs and cats who love Redbarn. Transparency should go further than sharing sourcing and cooking practices. At Redbarn, transparency also means honest marketing, down to the pictures of pets enjoying their products.

Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food that is developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus: providing nutritious, tasty and safe pet food. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs and cats, from rolled and canned food to bully sticks and treats. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets. To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products, visit their website at www.redbarn.com .

