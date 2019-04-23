Redbarn Pet Products Named Official Treat Sponsor for Dogs4Diabetics

Through the new partnership, Redbarn will provide Dogs4Diabetics with an ongoing monthly supply of its popular treats, Protein Puffs . These treats will be used to help scent-train service dogs to detect changes in blood sugar 20 to 30 minutes before the latest technology on the market would, and alert their owners accordingly.

"Dogs4Diabetics is an amazing organization and we're honored to play a part in helping train the service dogs that support the diabetic community," said Howie Bloxam, co-founder of Redbarn Pet Products. "Our Protein Puffs are light and airy, low in calories and packed with protein, providing an optimal reward for good behavior during training sessions. We're looking forward to sharing these treats in support of this important initiative for years to come."

Available in a variety of flavors without the use of artificial preservatives or coloring, Protein Puffs are packed with protein and essential amino acids needed to support muscle activity and transport nutrients throughout a dog's body. Redbarn's focus on products with healthy, top-quality ingredients make its treats ideal for training purposes, ensuring pets stay nourished when edible incentives are used to learn and repeat certain behaviors.

"Training our service dogs is the first step to providing a life-changing companion to people living with Type 1 Diabetes," said Christy Gillham, executive director of Dogs4Diabetics. "We've spent years researching the most effective ways to scent-train service dogs to detect hypoglycemia in diabetics and using the right treats is such an important factor. Redbarn's Protein Puffs have already proven to be a fantastic tool in helping us train our dogs and we're thrilled to have an ongoing supply of the treats moving forward."

Dogs4Diabetics is committed to ethical and industry-leading standards in its training, and also makes sure its service dogs are mature, socialized and skilled in basic obedience prior to finding these dogs their forever home. For more information on the nonprofit, visit www.dogs4diabetics.com. To learn more about Redbarn and its pet products, visit www.redbarn.com.

About Redbarn Pet Products, LLC:

Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food that is developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus: providing nutritious, tasty and safe pet food. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs and cats, from rolled and canned food to bully sticks and treats. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets. To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products, visit their website at www.redbarn.com.

About Dogs4Diabetics:

Dogs4Diabetics, Inc. is the pioneering organization for providing medical-alert service dogs to insulin-dependent diabetics through programs of training, placement, and follow- up services. Dogs4Diabetics was founded to support diabetics with a dog to detect and alert to acute low blood sugar on a daily basis. Dogs4Diabetics is internationally recognized for its quality training programs, promotion of standards and the positive impact it has on the lives of persons living with diabetes. Founder, Mark Ruefenacht, has been recognized for his service in this new frontier of service dogs and is a two-time recipient of the Jefferson Award, which was established by Jacqueline Kennedy to promote volunteerism in America. Dogs4Diabetics has a passion for its mission and service to the community, and for helping people with diabetes to "live relentlessly awesome lives." Dogs4Diabetics is a 501(c)3 organization based in Concord, California. For more information, visit www.Dogs4Diabetics.com.

