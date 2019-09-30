Redbarn Pet Products Releases New Premium Cat Filets

Health-conscious pet parents know a high-quality cat food can be difficult to find. Redbarn Naturals® Filets Flaked in Broth are high in protein and moisture, creating a complete and well-balanced meal for adult cats, all while keeping them hydrated. The fresh, high-quality protein used in each recipe is sourced from Thailand and tested for quality assurance in Redbarn's U.S. based manufacturing facility.

Each Filet recipe has large flakes of tender meat simmered into a delicious broth or gravy formulated to keep your cat healthy and happy. The new premium, palatable pairings are available in 2.8oz can sizes with flavors including Chicken and Tuna; Tuna and Turkey; Salmon and Shrimp; Tuna and Salmon; and Tuna and Pumpkin.

"We believe pets deserve real, fresh food. That's why Redbarn uses premium wild caught fish and high-quality poultry in our Filets," said Lindsay Tracy, Director of New Business and Product Development at Redbarn Pet Products. "You can really see and identify the ingredients in each of the recipes, giving both the pet parent and their cat a unique, hand-fed feel at mealtime."

Redbarn understands you want to make sure you're giving your cat the very best life has to offer. While every cat is different, all cats are carnivores who crave the taste of quality meat. Packed with nutritional benefits, Redbarn Filets give cats everything they've been dreaming of.

The full line of grain-free dinners meet the quality expectations of pet parents, their feline companions nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for adult cats. Redbarn Pet Products takes pride in making products that are safe, tasty, and beneficial to your cat's overall health and wellness.

About Redbarn Pet Products, LLC:

Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food that is developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus: providing nutritious, tasty and safe pet food. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs and cats, from rolled and canned food to bully sticks and treats. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents in making educated, nutritious decisions for their pets.

To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products, visit their website at www.redbarn.com .

Jenna Murrell

Redbarn Pet Products, LLC

Jmurrell@redbarninc.com

SOURCE Redbarn Pet Products

Related Links

http://www.redbarninc.com

